Cowboys vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Christmas Day in NFL Week 17
The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders are playing for pride on Christmas Day in an NFC East showdown.
Dallas was officially eliminated from playoff contention with the 49ers’ win on Monday night, and its three straight losses certainly didn’t help. Meanwhile, the Commanders have long been out of it at just 4-11 on the season and 2-5 at home.
Both teams do have some offensive weapons, though, and neither defense has been particularly strong this season, so we should see a handful of touchdowns to open the Christmas Day slate.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Week 17 matchup on Christmas Day.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Cowboys vs. Commanders
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-185)
- Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD (+110)
- Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+210)
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-185)
We’re paying some juice here by taking Javonte Williams to score, but the Cowboys running back has found the end zone with relative consistency this season.
Williams leads the Cowboys with 12 touchdowns this season: 10 rushing and two receiving. That includes Week 7 against the Commanders. He scored in three straight games before being held out of the end zone by the Chargers last week. Still, he’s scored a touchdown in five of his last nine games and nine of 15 games this season.
Washington allowed both Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby to run for touchdowns last week, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. had two scores the week prior. The Commanders have now allowed 17 touchdowns to running backs this season, and Williams should add to that on Christmas Day.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Anytime TD (+110)
I’m also taking the running back on the other side to find paydirt on Christmas. Chris Rodriguez Jr. got the majority of the snaps last week and has been used plenty in the Washington backfield all season long.
Rodriguez Jr. scored last week to give him a touchdown in four of his last six games and five of his last eight. He, too, scored a touchdown in the first meeting between these two teams.
The Cowboys allow 1.4 rushing touchdowns per game, which is the second-most in the league. They’ve allowed a running back to score in three straight games and a total of 15 RB TDs this season.
Terry McLaurin Anytime TD (+210)
Dallas also ranks poorly in allowing passing touchdowns. In fact, the Cowboys have allowed the most passing touchdowns this season at 2.2 per game.
Terry McLaurin didn’t play in the first matchup against Dallas this season, but scored in both meetings last season. This year, he’s scored in three of seven games, including two weeks ago against the Giants.
The veteran wideout has seen a handful of targets in every game when he’s been healthy. He’ll score yet again against Dallas this week, and we’re getting a nice +210 price.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
