Justin Reid Will be the Key to Kansas City Chiefs' Three-Peat
The Kansas City Chiefs have a chance at history. Since Patrick Mahomes took over as the starting quarterback in 2018, the franchise has become a dynasty, making seven straight appearances in the AFC Championship and five appearances in the Super Bowl. After winning the past two championships, the Chiefs will look to be the first team in NFL history to win three straight titles.
While most will naturally think of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce when the prospect of a Chiefs three-peat is talked about, this year's Super Bowl will need to rely on the defense. Specifically, guys like former Stanford legend Justin Reid, if they hope to win a third consecutive title.
Offensively, the Chiefs were in the middle of the pack, ranking 16th in total yards per game, 15th in points scored, 14th in passing yards per game and 22nd in rushing yards, failing to score 30 points in a single regular season game this season.
But defensively, Kansas City finished top-10 in most categories, including finishing No. 4 in points per game allowed (19.2). In a league that has developed a reputation for being more offense heavy in recent years, the Chiefs' defense helped them compensate for an otherwise average offense.
Reid, who has become one of the main leaders of the defense (along with defensive lineman, Chris Jones) will need to be a major contributor in the big game. Against the pass, Kansas City ranked 18th in the league, allowing around 218 passing yards per game. The Eagles, who despite having a relatively balanced offense, finished 29th in the league in pass yards per game.
Reid, who finished tied for second on the team with two interceptions, continued to show just how good of a ballhawk he is, but his strength was primarily in stopping the run and making plays all over the field. Ending the regular season with 87 tackles, Reid's tackling ability makes him a prototypical safety-linebacker hybrid.
That is why Reid will be vitally important in the Super Bowl. The Eagles, who were arguably the best running team in the league with Saquon Barkley, will look to cause havoc on the ground and use their running game as a way to get an advantage.
If the Chiefs are able to take away Philadelphia's biggest strength, with Reid using his playmaking ability to the fullest, Kansas City could throw the Eagles offense off and give themselves a big advantage.
The Chiefs could be on the verge of achieving history that many franchises only dream of. But as is the case with any NFL game, taking home the Super Bowl victory will not come easy and will take everybody doing their job if they wish to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third straight year. That is why it will be super important for Reid to have the game of his life and be a major X-Factor for that KC defense.