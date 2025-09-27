Stanford Sports Hall of Fame Inducts Former Pittsburgh Steelers First Rounder
Last night, Stanford Athletics welcomed a new crop of former athletes into their Hall of Fame. Numerous alumni that are set to enter played pivotal roles for the athletic teams that they were on, solidifying their status as Stanford legends.
One of the former Stanford alumni set to be inducted into the Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame is former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round selection in the 2012 NFL Draft, David DeCastro.
A native of Kirkland, Washington, DeCastro committed to play football at Stanford over offers from Washington, Washington State and Oregon State, playing for the Cardinal from 2008-2011.
Redshirting his true freshman season, DeCastro became the team's starting right guard in 2009 and was named an honorable mention All-Pac-10 selection. As a sophomore in 2010, DeCastro started all 13 games for the Cardinal at right guard and excelled, earning first-team All-Pac-10 honors.
In his final season with Stanford in 2011, DeCastro was again a first-team All-Pac-12 selection while also being recognized as a unanimous first-team All-American. A key part of Stanford's offense, he helped guide the Cardinal to an 11-1 regular season and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl, where Stanford lost to Oklahoma State 41-38 in overtime.
The quarterback he was protect while with the Cardinal, Andrew Luck, is now back on The Farm as the GM of the football program.
Forgoing his final season of eligibility in order to enter the 2012 NFL Draft, DeCastro was selected 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he became a cornerstone for the franchise for the next nine seasons.
During his career for the Steelers, DeCastro was a six-time Pro Bowler from 2015-2020, a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015 and 2017 and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. Released by the Steelers after the 2020 season, DeCastro has not played a down of football since. With his induction into the Stanford Hall of Fame, it seems safe to say that his playing days in the NFL are behind him.
Induction into the Stanford Sports Hall of Fame is a huge honor, with many of the athletes in the Hall going on to have successful careers at the professional level. And while DeCastro may not be an NFL Hall of Famer, he is forever a legend at Stanford with his legacy now immortalized.
The Class of 2025 includes Sarah Beeson Andersen (softball), (women’s tennis), David DeCastro (football), Ryan Garko (baseball), Dan Gill (men’s gymnastics), Kiley Neushul (women’s water polo), Kelley O’Hara (women’s soccer), Jeanette Pohlen (women’s basketball), Chasson Randle (men’s basketball) and Tank Williams (football).