Las Vegas Raiders Add Much Needed Defensive Line Help
A former Stanford standout is coming back to the West. On August 5, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Las Vegas Raiders reached an agreement on a trade that would send defensive tackle, Thomas Booker, to the Raiders in exchange for defensive back, Jakorian Bennett.
Booker, a star at Stanford from 2018-21, was a much-needed acquisition for the Raiders, who were in dire need of interior defensive line help.
Releasing star Christian Wilkins last month, the Raiders defensive line makeup was severely compromised. While the edge rusher roles are established heading into the regular season, with Maxx Crosby and Tyree Wilson set to begin the season as the starters, the interior line was stretched rather thin.
After releasing Wilkins, the Raiders were left with Adam Butler, Leki Fotu, Jonah Laulu and rookies JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.
Adding Booker gives the Raiders a seasoned veteran, but also somebody who has experience playing in big moments. A member of the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LIX, Booker appeared in all 17 games during the regular season, recording 18 tackles and a sack.
The Raiders, who went all-in on their rebuild this offseason, are trying to rejuvenate that championship culture. Adding a guy like Booker is proof that they are serious about competing this season.
For Booker himself, this move has the potential to be great for his career. Since joining the league as fifth round pick in 2022, he has never really gotten the chance to showcase his talents-- being a member of teams that already had a lot of bodies at his position.
But by joining the Raiders and getting the chance to compete for a big role, Booker will look to seize this opportunity and prove that he truly belongs in the NFL with the best of the best.
As for the Eagles, they acquire a depth piece in Bennett who will most likely have a limited role this season. The Eagles secondary, which already includes players such as Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell and Adoree' Jackson, is loaded with talent, which could make playtime for Bennett harder to come by.
Booker, a three-year starter for Stanford, shined during his time on The Farm. A two-time Second-team All-Pac-12 selection, Booker played in 43 total games for the Cardinal and put together his best season in his final campaign, recording 59 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
He ended up totaling 159 tackles, 10 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception over the course of his career. In addition to his All-Pac-12 selections, he was also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, awarded to the player with the best combination of academics, leadership and on-field performance.
The Raiders open up their preseason schedule on Thursday, August 7, when they take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road. For Booker and the rest of the crew, it will be the perfect time to give off a strong first impression in front of his new teammates and coaches.