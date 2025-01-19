Kansas City Chiefs Avoid Major Injury
Kansas City avoided near disaster even in the midst of a big win. Clinching a spot in their seventh consecutive AFC championship game with a win over the Houston Texans, the Chiefs had to hold their breaths for a bit as former Stanford Cardinal safety Justin Reid left the game for a brief moment after a collision. Luckily, Reid appears to have avoided anything serious and is on track to be available for the conference title game.
Suffering a collision with Texans' wide receiver, Nico Collins, in the final quarter, Reid was on the ground and being tended to for a considerable amount of time, sparking worry that he was seriously hurt.
Luckily, he was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power and was seen later on the sideline with his helmet on. Reid, who led the Chiefs in tackles, eventually was able to return and finish out the game.
Reid has shown all year just how crucial he is to Kansas City's success, having become the star of the defensive backfield and in only his third season with the franchise, he has evolved into a major leader.
In the regular season, Reid finished as the Chiefs' third leading tackler with 87, with five tackles for loss and a pair of interceptions. Even though he plays safety, Reid's entire career has shown just how versatile he can be, with both his elite tackling and ball hawking skills being put on full display.
Having Reid healthy for the conference championship game is extremely good news for the Chiefs, who will be faced with the daunting task of taking on the Ravens or the Bills. A win would put the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl for the fifth time in six years, a feat that not even the Tom Brady led New England Patriots were able to achieve.
A loss would put any hope of a three-peat to rest, making way for a matchup of completely new teams from last year.
What the Chiefs have been able to accomplish this season has been nothing short of remarkable. Finishing at 15-2, the team not only earned the No. 1 seed for the third time since 2019, but they also surpassed their franchise record for most wins in a regular season.
The offense undoubtedly has been the marquee storyline for the team all season long, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce continuing to lead the way, and the re-emergence of running back Kareem Hunt adding another spark.
But, Reid and the defense's efforts have been what has really helped the Chiefs this season, with the team being ranked as a top 10 defense and while struggling in the passing game, coming in ranked at No. 18 in that category, the team was a dominant run stopping team (No. 8).
The next game will be a true test of grit and resilience for this rolling Chiefs squad, but if they have taught us anything during this dynasty, it's to never count them out.