Patrick Mahomes Injury Timeline: When Can Chiefs Expect Their Star Quarterback Back?
The Chiefs’ disastrous 2025 season went from very bad to even worse on Sunday afternoon in Kansas City.
Not only were the three-time defending AFC champions eliminated from postseason contention for the first time since 2014 with their 16–13 loss to the Chargers, but franchise quarterback and perennial NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes also went down with a season-ending knee injury.
With just under two minutes to go and the Chiefs down by three points, Mahomes rolled to his right to try to keep his team's playoff hopes alive, but was rolled up on by Los Angeles defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. The 30-year-old went to the ground and looked to be in serious pain before eventually being helped off the field and taken to the locker room by trainers. He did not return to the game, and was replaced by backup Gardner Minshew—who we'll get to later.
Mahomes was formally diagnosed with a torn ACL on Sunday night and has since undergone successful surgery to repair his injured left knee. Unfortunately, there was a bit of an update—though not a terribly concerning one—relayed following his procedure.
Here’s the latest on Mahomes’ injury.
Patrick Mahomes Injury Update: QB suffered more than just torn ACL in loss to Chargers
According to the Chiefs, Mahomes underwent successful surgery with Dr. Dan Cooper in Dallas, Texas on Monday night to repair his injured left knee. “[He] will begin his rehab process immediately,” the team added.
What wasn’t mentioned in their release, however—though has since been reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport—is that Mahomes also tore the LCL in his left knee, meaning that he actually had two ligaments in his left knee repaired.
Luckily, per Rapoport, while the additional repair “can complicate recovery,” it won’t necessarily extend his rehab any longer than it would have been with just the ACL.
How will Chiefs move forward at quarterback this season?
As we mentioned above, journeyman backup Gardner Minshew took over at quarterback following the injury to Mahomes on Sunday, and is slated to take over the starting job for the remainder of the season.
Minshew, 29, has started 46 games throughout his NFL career, posting a 17–29 record while throwing for 68 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.
As things currently stand, the Chiefs don't have any other quarterbacks signed to their active roster, while Chris Oladokun—who's been with the team since 2022—is currently on the practice squad.
Chiefs Updated QB Depth Chart
String
Player
Starter
Gardner Minshew
Practice Squad
Chris Oladokun
Oladokun has boomeranged on and off of Kansas City's active roster over the past four seasons, and is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad once Mahomes is officially placed on injured reserve.
The Chiefs will also likely bring somebody else into the building, whether that be on the active roster on the practice squad, to finish out the season. Some options that have recently spent time in Kansas City include Bailey Zappe, Ian Book, and Shane Buechele.
Book is currently a free agent, while Zappe and Buchele are signed to the Browns and Bills practice squads, respectively—meaning they are eligible to be signed to the Chiefs' active roster.
When can the Chiefs expect Mahomes to be back?
Ah, the age-old question: When are we getting our quarterback back?! Well, the good news for both the Chiefs and their fans alike, is that Mahomes is already ahead of schedule.
Undergoing surgery the day after suffering torn ligaments in your knee is relatively unprecedented, given both the time it generally takes to gather second opinions, as well as waiting for any swelling to go down. Mahomes, however, was able to do so—which signals that he's gearing up to return to the field as soon as possible.
Recovery from ACL surgery typically carries a nine-month timeline, which would put Mahomes at a Sept. 15, 2026 return date—right around the Week 2/Week 3 mark of next season.
Setbacks are of course possible, but there's at least hope that the three-time Super Bowl champion will be ready for the better part of the Chiefs’ 2026 campaign, and potentially another run at a Lombardi Trophy.