Kansas City Chiefs Star Trying to Match Denver Broncos Legend
Justin Reid could be staring at a lot of history next weekend. In just a week's time, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for not only their third consecutive Super Bowl title, but to be the first team in NFL history to three-peat. But for Stanford legend, Justin Reid, a win in the big game would also put him in a league of his own within Cardinal football history.
Currently, Denver Broncos wide out Ed McCaffrey holds the title for most Super Bowl wins by a Cardinal alum. Reid, who has already won two straight with the Chiefs, is tied with John Elway, but if him and the Chiefs pull out the win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he will officially be tied with McCaffrey for the most wins.
Only 27 years old, Reid is still early enough in his career where he will have plenty of years of left to go after more rings, putting him in line to potentially take over the top spot at some point.
A key piece to the Chiefs' defense this season, Reid's impact is a big reason for why the Kansas City is back in the Super Bowl, finishing the regular season with 87 total tackles and two interceptions. In two games this postseason, Reid has made 12 tackles.
For the season, the Chiefs were ranked ninth in total defense, but were near the bottom half of the league in pass defense (18th), allowing around 218 passing yards per game (207 in the playoffs) and allowing 24 passing touchdowns. However, they were one of the best running defenses, giving up only 101.8 yards per game and 13 rushing touchdowns over the entire regular season.
Earning another ring would cap off what could be Reid's final season in Kansas City, being in the final year of a three-year contract signed prior to the start of the 2022 season. Beginning his career with the Houston Texans, drafted by them in the third round of the 2018 draft before spending the first four seasons of his career there, Reid established himself as a cornerstone piece to their defense.
After Tyrann Mathieu left the Chiefs to sign with the New Orleans Saints, Reid found himself earning a hefty payday from Kansas City, and instantly became a starting safety. Now, before turning 30 years old, he has the opportunity to add a third Super Bowl to his resume and tie a feat that McCaffrey did not achieve until he was in his age-30 season.