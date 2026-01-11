49ers vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Cash in on McCaffrey)
The San Francisco 49ers finished with a better record than the Philadelphia Eagles, but their road underdogs thanks to the Birds winning the NFC East.
The Eagles’ offense has struggled at times this season, while San Francisco has had a few high-octane performances in recent weeks.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Wild Card Round matchup on Sunday, January 11.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for 49ers vs. Eagles
- Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-135)
- Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+180)
- Jauan Jennings Anytime TD (+240)
Christian McCaffrey Anytime TD (-135)
Christian McCaffrey was regularly priced at -200 or higher to score in the regular season. That’s not going to be offered in the playoffs, but getting this down at -135 feels like a gift.
The running back is the 49ers’ offense. He’s a threat on the ground and through the air, and you can’t count him out on any play.
McCaffrey scored 10 rushing touchdowns and seven through the air this season. He found paydirt in 12 of 17 contests, including six straight before lower usage in Seattle in Week 18.
The Birds’ defense has been strong this season, but they’ve let some running backs have big games against them. McCaffrey is more than capable of doing that this weekend.
Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+180)
The Eagles’ offensive woes this season have been a bit confusing due to the weapons they have. Jalen Hurts not only has Saquon Barkley in the backfield and A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out wide, but Dallas Goedert as a great tight end as well.
The veteran tight end had a career-high 11 touchdowns this season. He had just 24 touchdowns in his first seven seasons. Goedert scored in each of his final three games of the season, including twice in his final home game against the Raiders.
The 49ers allowed 10 different tight ends to score this season. Goedert is a good bet to make it 11.
Jauan Jennings Anytime TD (+240)
While McCaffrey easily leads the way in San Francisco, Jauan Jennings has emerged as a legitimate threat as well. While he only has nine touchdowns this season, six of them came in his final six games, and eight in his final nine contests.
Jennings leads the 49ers with 19 red-zone targets this season, just above George Kittle’s 14. The Birds may be able to keep him in check, but this +240 price is simply too long given how Brock Purdy has trusted him in recent weeks.
