Legendary Stanford, 49ers Quarterback John Brodie Dies at 90

The Stanford Cardinal community lost a legendary figure this weekend. On Jan. 23, Stanford Athletics Hall of Famer and NFL legend, John Brodie, passed away at the age of 90. A member of the Stanford program in the 1950s, Brodie went on to have a dominant career in the NFL, and was a star for the San Francisco 49ers during his 17 season career. Brodie died in Solana Beach, California.

Playing for Stanford from 1953-56, Brodie was the Cardinal's starting quarterback from 1954-56, earning consensus All-American honors in 1956 and leaving the program as the all-time leader in passing yards.

Drafted third overall by the 49ers in the 1956 draft before starting his career as a backup quarterback, Brodie took over as the 49ers' full-time starter ahead of the 1961 season and was a two-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, two-time NFL passing touchdowns leader, three-time NFL passing yards leader and won the NFL MVP Award in 1970, making him the first Stanford player to win the award, among other accolades.

After retiring from football in 1973, Brodie was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986, is in the 49ers Hall of Fame, and has his No. 12 jersey retired by the franchise. Brodie also shined in golf, playing for Stanford's golf team and later winning a title on the Senior PGA Tour in 1991. Brodie played in two majors, getting cut from the US Open in 1959 and '81.

Brodie is one of many examples of Stanford players to have success in the NFL, being one of the earliest alums to be highly touted coming out of college. Ranked third in NFL history for career passing yards at the time of his retirement, Brodie still holds the record for most starts all-time by a 49ers quarterback, even ahead of Super Bowl winners Joe Montana and Steve Young.

In addition to his playing career, Brodie also was a broadcaster, serving as both an NFL and golf analyst for NBC Sports after announcing his retirement. Serving on the network's No. 1 analyst team for two seasons in 1977 and '78, Brodie called Super Bowl XIII in January of 1979. He was a broadcaster until 1985, when he left the booth to pursue a full-time pro golf career.

Brodie's death will surely be felt in the Stanford community. A legend on and off the field, and the true embodiment of what it means to be a Cardinal, Brodie's spirit will forever live on and even years from now, his memory will remain.

