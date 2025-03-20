New York Giants Could be Fit for Former Stanford Standout
In a little over a month's time, the 2025 NFL Draft will be the main focal point of the offseason, with teams hoping to find the next great superstar to be the face of their franchise. For the Stanford Cardinal, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor will be one of the names available for selection, with his strong college career placing him on many team's draft boards.
On Wednesday, the Cardinal held their annual Pro Day, where the draft eligible players from Stanford participated in both weight room and field evaluations in front of NFL personnel, giving them one final opportunity to impress before draft day.
Among the teams in attendance was the New York Giants, with their personnel in attendance appearing to take a strong liking to Ayomanor.
Ayomanor, who was the only one out of the five Cardinal Pro Day participants to receive an invite to the NFL Combine, only took part in the position drills. Despite that, he showed a lot of good skills throughout the day, particularly in his route running and receiving.
In the midst of a full scale rebuild, especially on the offense, the Giants could be a good fit for a guy like Ayomanor.
While New York is expected to take a quarterback in the early portion of the draft, having only one quarterback currently under contract, adding pieces to help the impending rookie quarterback succeed could go a long way.
That is where Ayomanor comes in. Malik Nabers, the Giants top pick from last year, has established himself as the team's No. 1 receiver for years to come, putting together a rookie campaign that proved he has what it takes to be a top receiver in the entire league.
Outside of Nabers, the Giants are fairly limited when it comes to the receiver position. Nabers led the team with over 1,200 receiving yards with the second leading receiver, Wan'Dale Robinson, finishing with just under 700.
Ayomanor, who had over 1,000 in his debut college campaign for Stanford in 2023 (including breaking the school record for most receiving yards in a game while being guarded by Colorado's Travis Hunter), has shown that he can step up when needed and be a No. 1 receiver.
Despite not being the fastest receiver out there, recording a 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, Ayomanor's ability to create separation and get open, while being able to run any route cleanly and having a massive catch radius, makes up for some of the speed that he may not have.
The Giants, who have become a more pass heavy team since losing Saquon Barkley, will most likely be in the market for another pass catcher to pair with Nabers. They'll want someone who can takeover when needed, something that Ayomanor has proven he can do.
One area of concern that people may have about Ayomanor is the health of his knee, an injury that forced him to miss his entire freshman campaign. But from what he has been able to do both at the combine and at the Pro Day, it appears that his knee is as strong as ever and will not affect the start of his NFL career, which could squash any concerns about his long-term health.
With Pro Day now over, the next step in the draft process is meeting with interested teams and conducting pre-draft interviews, but in terms of on-field evaluations, those are all done. Now, Ayomanor will eagerly await draft day, hoping that he ends up in a good situation to thrive in.