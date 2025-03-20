Stanford Football Standouts Showcase Skills at Pro Day
It may only be March, but that does not mean that it's too early for football. On Wednesday, the Stanford football program held its annual Pro Day, where NFL scouts, coaches and general managers had the opportunity to take a look at the talent that is coming out of Stanford ahead of the NFL Draft.
This year, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, linebackers Gaethan Bernadel and Tristan Sinclair, offensive lineman Levi Rogers and defensive lineman Tobin Phillips were the Cardinal representatives who took part in the showcase.
Many NFL staff members were in attendance to take in the action, where the former Cardinal standouts did not fail to impress.
After the weight room evaluations, which were not available to the media, the players went onto the field to begin the on-field process of the day, starting with the broad jump. Each player got three attempts at the drill, with the best jump out of the three being used as the official one on record.
Following a short break, the 40-yard dash was the next event, with each player getting two runs. Aside from Ayomanor, every other Stanford participant was running their first recorded 40 in front of NFL personnel, with this being their only chance to do so before the draft.
The three-cone drill and the 5-10-5 shuttle were also included in the Pro Day schedule. Conducting all of his field evaluations at the NFL Combine, Ayomanor did not partake in most of the Pro Day, electing instead to solely participate in the positional drills.
In the positional drills, linebackers did ball hawking and footwork drills while Phillips worked on block shedding and bag drills. Rogers, a center, worked on blocking drills, most notably doing the block extension drill, where someone held a bag and he performed a blocking technique.
To wrap things up, Ayomanor ran his route tree with Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown throwing him the passes. Catching every pass, Ayomanor continued to turn heads, with New York Giants wide receiver coach, Mike Groh, watching extra closely, even appearing to join in on some of the pre snap huddles between Brown and Ayomanor.
The very final play of the Pro Day saw Ayomanor run a go route and catch an over the shoulder pass from Brown, capping off a strong pre-draft process for the highly touted prospect.
With the Pro Day now over, the next step is draft day, where these five hopefuls will wait to hear their names called and fulfill their lifelong dreams of playing in the NFL.
The draft, which will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Day, begins on April 24 with the first round, followed by rounds two and three on April 25. The draft will then conclude on April 26, when rounds three-seven take place.