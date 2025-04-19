Packers, Cowboys Among Latest Rumored Fits for Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor
The NFL kicks off on Thursday, April 24, and with under a week remaining to find out where the top players in the country will land, one underrated prospect is Stanford's Elic Ayomanor.
After missing his true freshman season due to injury, Ayomanor burst onto the scene in 2023 with 62 receptions, 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. His resumé-building game came that season on the road against Colorado, as he hauled in 13 catches for 294 yards and three scores. All of that production came in the second half and in overtime.
He followed up that season with 63 catches for 831 yards and another six touchdowns last season, finishing Second-team All ACC. Because he missed the season with injury, he is now draft eligible after just two college seasons.
At the combine he earned a 6.19 prospect grade, which NFL.com rates as a good backup with the potential to develop into a starter. He was ranked tenth among receivers at the combine. From what we have seen, he certainly has the tools to shine at the next level.
In recent mock drafts on The Athletic and CBS Sports, Ayomanor has landed with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in the third round. The Athletic had him going with the No. 86 overall pick, while CBS Sports placed him with the Cowboys at No. 76. Either way, they're saying he's a third rounder.
The third round may be the best spot for him to go, too. He's not going to be a game-changer on day one of training camp, but he has the tool to be an impact player. Given his profile, he's not likely to land on a team that needs massive amounts of help and is looking for a quick fix. That should allow him the time he'll need to develop, and potetnially even pair him with an established wide out already.
With the Cowboys, he'd have the potential to be second fiddle to CeeDee Lamb before long, and could even provide more opportunities for Lamb in time. With the Packers, he'd probably be asked to do a little more, given the team's lack of an established receiver at the NFL level. Jayden Reed has the tools to be the No. 1 guy, but none of their receivers have had a 1,000 yard season to date.
The offensive line at Stanford wasn't great during Ayomanor's time on The Farm, which led to Ashton Daniels, a mobile quarterback, being on the move quite a bit. If he can land on a team with a solid quarterback, a second threat through the air, and a decent line, then there is a pretty decent chance that his production will improve, even at the next level.
The level of success that Ayomanor finds out of the gate may hinge on where he ends up. Regarless, he has the tools to be an impact player in the NFL.