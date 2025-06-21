What is Stanford's Path to a Bowl Game in 2025?
Stanford football is on the way back up. In the 2010’s, the Cardinal were one of college football’s finest. Through primetime victories, rivalry trophies, Pac 12 championships, and Rose Bowl wins, college football had to be wary of facing the program in Palo Alto.
However, over the last few seasons, coaching issues and attendance problems led to four straight 3-9 seasons, leading to the program missing out on a bowl game for four straight years. On the bright side, it looks like Stanford’s Dark Age could be coming to an end. The hires of Andrew Luck as the program's GM, Frank Reich as interim head coach, and great returning production gives the Cardinal a chance to compete in 2025.
So how can they get to a bowl game? Six wins out of 12 are typically good enough to qualify for a bowl game, which may look tough, but is surely possible. Stanford begins their season on the island of Oahu, where they take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. Going on the road is a tough task, but playing a below average Mountain West team should set them up for success to begin the season.
After, they go on the road to play BYU. With the recent transfer of both Bachmeier brothers from Palo Alto to Provo, this game will be competitive and could even begin a bit of a rivalry. Although Stanford could compete offensively, the Cougars may be too much for the Cardinal in week two.
In the home opener, the Cardinal take on Boston College. The Eagles have been a bottom tier program over the last few seasons, but have recently picked it up, going 7-6 last season. However, the loss of Tommy Castellanos in the portal takes away their leader, and weakens their roster significantly. Not to mention the near 3,000 mile travel distance as well. This should be a close one, but Stanford will have a chance. Let's put them at 2-1 through three games.
Week four is a toss up. Stanford goes on the road to Charlottesville to take on the Cavaliers. Both teams have clearly struggled in recent seasons, but Stanford’s history, returning production, coaching changes, and offseason additions give the Cardinal the upper edge on the road.
In a Bay Area Battle, San Jose State drives half an hour up the 101 to play at Stanford. Last season in San Jose, the Spartans won it late, 24-17, in a competitive matchup. Although both teams are improved in 2025, the home field advantage should help Stanford win by a field goal. This game will be a nice test for the Cardinal, in a season filled with mini-tests.
At this point, Stanford is already 4-1, but then faces some tough ACC matchups, starting with SMU. Last season, the Mustangs made the ACC Championship game and even made the College Football Playoff. With the return of Kevin Jennings and others, SMU should hold the edge over the Cardinal in Dallas.
Stanford plays another toss up at home against Florida State. The Seminoles are a great program, but with the struggles of Mike Norvell and DJ Uiagaleilei contributed to a disastrous 2-10 season a year ago. However, the Noles will be back strong, and will take down the Cardinal on the road, as Stanford’s hopes are low following a loss to SMU.
In game eight, Stanford goes on the road against Miami. This game may be close, but the coaching/quarterback duo of Mario Cristobal and Carson Beck have proven way too much for the Cardinal.
Stanford’s hopes of a bowl game appearance are dwindling after three straight L’s, but they pick it up at home against Pitt. Year in and year out, the Panthers look great early in the season but fall late in the year. This will haunt Pitt, who will blow a late lead to the Cardinal, and get Stanford above .500 at 5-4.
In a former NFL head coach matchup, Bill Belichick and Frank Reich go head-to-head for a great battle. Stanford is known for winning games on the road in Chapel Hill, but will fall just short due to a brilliantly coached game from Belichick.
With a bowl game on the line, Stanford and Cal will fight for the axe. The Bears have held it for the last three years, but Stanford’s improved coaching and offseason additions will propel the Cardinal to their first bowl game since 2020.
Finally, Stanford will play Notre Dame at home. The Cardinal have a history of winning big games, but with a bowl game confirmed, Stanford has less pressure to finish this one off. To add, the returners of Jeremiyah Love and Jaden Greathouse at skill positions will help them get the victory.
Stanford surely has a shot to make a bowl game. The returning players to go along with the additions of Luck, Reich, and some great transfers will help propel Stanford to their first bowl game since 2021.