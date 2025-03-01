San Francisco 49ers May Not Have to Look Far to Replace Deebo Samuel
This week, a select group of NFL hopefuls are in Indianapolis taking part in the scouting combine, where NFL coaches and general managers will be in attendance to evaluate the fresh crop of talent that will be available in this year's draft.
One of those players is none other than former Stanford star, Elic Ayomanor, who could very well be a good fit for the Bay Area's very own San Francisco 49ers.
The 49ers, who are coming off of a 6-11 season, are doing everything they can to return to 2023 form, where they fell just shy of winning the franchise's sixth Super Bowl after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in overtime.
A lot of change can be expected to happen for the team this offseason, one of which is trading away wide receiver Deebo Samuel, opening up a spot at that position.
Ayomanor, who put together a very impressive career at Stanford despite only playing two seasons, could be an intriguing option to replace Samuel should the 49ers end up trading him away. In contrast to Samuel, who is used more as a hybrid player, Ayomanor is much more of a pure receiver, with his 6-foot-2, 210 pound frame checking all the boxes of having the ideal build for an NFL pass catcher.
The 49ers have been predominantly a running team during the Kyle Shanahan era, with quarterback Brock Purdy ranked at No. 17 in pass attempts during the 2024 season, but have looked to become more balanced with Purdy showing how much talent he possesses.
Ayomanor, who is known for his physicality when trying to make a play and his extreme catch radius, could provide Purdy with another deep threat option.
A polished route runner, Ayomanor is very good at getting open and creating separation against corners. This is good when it comes to sacks, as getting open quickly can provide Purdy the opportunity to get the ball out quick and with the 49ers experiencing injuries on the offensive line last season, protecting their star quarterback will be their No. 1 priority.
Ayomanor can block very well for a wide receiver as well, using his size to seal off the edges. For a team that relies heavily on their run game like the 49ers, that trait is very ideal for him to have.
However, Ayomanor does come with some injury concerns, which is something that the 49ers cannot afford to have any more of.
Despite joining the Stanford program in 2022, he missed that season due to a knee injury. Although he came back and had 62 catches for over 1,000 yards in '23, explosiveness as well as whether or not his knee can hold up for a longer NFL season could cause some worries.
But, if what Ayomanor has done over the last two seasons is any indication, his injury history could very well be a thing of the past.
Ayomanor is the type of player that can be a fit anywhere, but beginning his career with a receiver needy team like the 49ers, who happen to play less than 13 miles away from Stanford Stadium, could make for a super cool moment that he will never forget.