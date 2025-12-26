Super Bowl Odds: Packers Amongst Teams Rising After Lions Loss, Broncos Win on Christmas
The Detroit Lions gave a Christmas gift to the Green Bay Packers, as they lost to the Minnesota Vikings, eliminating them from playoff contention.
Now, there are 11 teams that have locked up a playoff spot ahead of the weekend in Week 17, with only one spot (the NFC South winner) up for grabs in the NFC.
In the AFC, the Denver Broncos furthered their case for the No. 1 spot in the conference with a win over Kansas City, and their Super Bowl odds jumped up as a result.
Here’s a look at where every team still alive stands before Saturday, Sunday and Monday’s action.
Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Los Angeles Rams: +425
- Seattle Seahawks: +550
- Denver Broncos: +850
- New England Patriots: +900
- Buffalo Bills: +950
- Philadelphia Eagles: +1000
- Jacksonville Jaguars: +1200
- San Francisco 49ers: +1300
- Houston Texans: +1500
- Green Bay Packers: +1500
- Los Angeles Chargers: +1900
- Chicago Bears: +2000
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +3500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +7000
- Baltimore Ravens: +12000
- Carolina Panthers: +15000
- Indianapolis Colts: +100000
49ers Super Bowl Odds Rising Ahead of Week 17 Game
The San Francisco 49ers have gone from +2000 to +1300 to win the Super Bowl after winning in Week 16, and they still are in play to win the NFC West with a Week 18 matchup with Seattle looming.
If the 49ers and Seahawks both win in Week 17, their Week 18 matchup would decide the winner of the NFC West since the 49ers already beat them earlier this season.
San Francisco has not lost since Brock Purdy returned to the lineup from a toe injury, and that’s certainly raised the ceiling for this team in the eyes of oddsmakers.
Packers Clinch Playoff Spot, Jump in Super Bowl Odds
The Packers no longer have to worry about nailing down a playoff spot in the NFC, as the Lions’ loss on Christmas guaranteed Green Bay a spot in the final field.
Six of the seven playoff teams in the NFC are decided (only the NFC South winner is up in the air), and the Packers should be able to rest up a bit in the final two weeks. Green Bay is likely locked into the No. 7 spot since the Rams, 49ers and Seahawks all have at least 11 wins.
Broncos Move to Third in Odds to Win Super Bowl
The Broncos did not win a pretty game on Christmas, but they did win to move to 13-3 this season, putting them in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
Denver (+850) now just needs to win at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 to clinch the top spot in the conference. The Broncos have just one home loss this season (Week 16 against Jacksonville), so it’s likely that they’ll be favored in that matchup. Denver could also clinch the AFC West if the Chargers lose to Houston in Week 17.
Patriots Rising in Odds to Win Super Bowl
Denver’s win on Christmas made it a little tougher for the Chargers and Jaguars to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and Drake Maye and the Patriots could get the top spot by winning out and Denver losing in Week 18.
New England has gone from +1000 to +900 to win the Super Bowl, as the betting market is gaining more and more confidence in this team after a big win over Baltimore in Week 16.
The Patriots are in a great spot to at least earn the No. 2 seed in the conference this season.
