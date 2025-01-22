Stanford Football Guaranteed to Have at Least One Alum Win the Super Bowl
Only four teams remain. With conference championship weekend in the NFL fast approaching, the four teams that remain will focus up like never before and fight hard for a spot in the Super Bowl. This year, Stanford football is well represented, with former Cardinal stars scattered across every single team that remains standing.
Because of that, the Cardinal are guaranteed to see on of their former players hoist the Lombardi Trophy in February, adding even more glory to an already impressive resumé. So with that, let's take a look at which former Cardinal stars remain in the hunt and which teams they will be representing.
Buffalo Bills - Casey Toohill
Despite appearing in 14 games during the regular season and finishing with 20 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, Toohill has been on the practice squad for a majority of the year. He has yet to play in a playoff game for Buffalo this year, but has been a vital piece in making sure that the offense is prepared going into the games. With a big game against the Chiefs this weekend, Toohill will be a useful scout team player to get the Bills offense ready to face KC's tough defense.
Kansas City Chiefs - Justin Reid
Since signing a three-year deal prior to the start of 2022, former Stanford safety Justin Reid has been key for the Chiefs' defense. A two-time champion, Reid knows what it takes to win. After leading the way with seven tackles in the team's divisional round win over the Texans, Reid and the defense will go in and look to bring the Chiefs to their third straight Super Bowl.
Washington Commanders - Tavita Pritchard, Brycen Tremayne and Zach Ertz
The team with the most former Cardinal stars, Washington's Cinderella season continues in the NFC Championship, its first appearance in the game since 1991. Pritchard is in his second year as the quarterbacks coach after spending years on staff at Stanford, and has been vital in developing Jayden Daniels into a superstar.
Spending the year on the practice squad, Tremayne will do what he can to help the team prepare for a big matchup against the Eagles. Ertz, who played for Philadelphia from 2013-2021, will return to where his career began and attempt to earn his second Super Bowl trip.
Philadelphia Eagles - Tanner McKee and Thomas Booker
McKee, who has spent a majority of his first two seasons as a backup to Jalen Hurts, made his NFL debut this year and wasted no time in making his presence known, throwing two touchdowns on 3-for-4 passing in his debut game followed by two more touchdown passes during his first start in week 18.
Resorting back to the backup role, McKee has proven just how deep the Eagles are, with the team looking to cap things off with their first title since 2017.
Booker spent has spent the season as a depth piece on the defensive line and although he has been solid, with 18 total tackles and a sack, being buried behind stars Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis makes it harder for him to be a true impact player.