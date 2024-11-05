Stanford legend Karty shines in Rams' overtime win over the Seahawks in week 9
The big leg of Joshua Karty has struck again. On Sunday, in what was a dramatic ending to a 26-20 win for the Los Angeles Rams over the Seattle Seahawks, former Stanford kicker Joshua Karty delivered in the clutch to contribute big time to the victory and help the Rams ascend even higher in the NFC West standings.
Struggling the last couple of weeks, only managing to amass six points scored combined over his last three games, Karty broke out of his slump in week 9, making both of his field goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts, with his longest field goal of the afternoon being a 38 yarder. Not having attempted a field goal since week seven, Karty’s first field goal made in two weeks was that 38 yarder before he converted on a 21-yarder in the third quarter.
With the game ultimately ending up tied at 20-20 at the end of regulation, Karty’s field goals ended up being massive difference makers.
In his rookie campaign, Karty has fared well and has appeared to fix the inconsistencies at the kicker position that have plagued Los Angeles the last couple of seasons. Through eight games, Karty has gone 11-for-13 on field goals (84.6%) and 15-for-17 on PATs (88.2%), with his longest field goal being a 52 yarder. Having scored 48 total points so far, Karty is tied for 26th in the NFL for points scored.
After a strong Stanford career that saw Karty evolve into one of the nation’s best and most reliable kickers, he started to rise on NFL draft boards, ultimately getting drafted in the sixth round (209th overall) by the Rams. Since his arrival, he was projected to be the team’s starting kicker. Beating out Tanner Brown in training camp, Karty was named the starter and has become a crucial piece for the Rams in a short time.
With the win, the Rams are now sitting in second place in the NFC West right behind the Arizona Cardinals and have started to right the ship on their season after a slow start. Having won three straight games out of their bye, the Rams will look to continue their streak next Monday night when they host the Miami Dolphins.