David Montgomery Quickly Shuts Down Report About Him ‘Wanting Out’ of Detroit

Lions running back David Montgomery is setting the record straight about his intentions to remain in Detroit.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Montgomery “wants out” of Detroit after three seasons because of the significant drop to his amount of carries in the past two years. Fowler added that the Lions would want a “day 3 pick” in return for Montgomery in a potential trade.

While rumors circulated about Montgomery’s future for a little bit on Sunday, the running back quickly shut down Fowler’s report with a simple tweet.

“Damn, Dmo told you that ?” Montgomery wrote.

That’s one way to shush the rumors.

Damn, Dmo told you that ? https://t.co/ttg4DY6H99 — David Montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) March 1, 2026

If Montgomery is moved this offseason, it won’t be because he wanted to, it sounds like. The running back is still under contract in Detroit as he signed an extension in 2024. He is owed $6 million in the 2026 season.

Montgomery played in all 17 games this past season, but he produced his career-low in rushing yards (716). He scored eight rushing touchdowns. His numbers have reduced as Jahmyr Gibbs’s role has increased—the third-year star rushed for 1,223 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Still, if the Lions do decide to part ways with Montgomery, they would need to find a strong replacement for him to pair with Gibbs. Maybe that’s something the organization chooses to figure out in a different offseason.

