Tennessee Titans Rookie WR Gets Fantasy Football Ranking
The 2025 NFL season is right around the corner, and while players on every team prepare for a successful fall, fans of the game are also starting to think about fantasy football, where the quest for league domination begins. As a new fantasy season looms, positional rankings and draft analysis start to roll out, which include the recent additions each team made in the NFL Draft.
For Tennessee Titans rookie and former Stanford star Elic Ayomanor, his fantasy ranking in his debut season is highly anticipated. A fourth round draft pick, Ayomanor is not expected to play a significant role right out of the gate. But with the Titans currently in a rebuild, he could fight for more and more playing time as the season progresses and could turn into a key piece of the offense before long.
Pro Football Focus recently released its tier list of wide receivers ahead of the new season and have Ayomanor in tier seven--deep league options--and ranked at No. 72 overall with his ADP (average draft position) set at 170. PFF also projects that Ayomanor will accumulate 63.06 points for the season.
But Ayomanor is the type of player that could shatter expectations and be a rookie star. Bringing a good combination of size, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 206 pounds, and speed, running a 4.44 40 at the draft combine, Ayomanor was a deep threat in college and could be that same type of player at the next level.
Ayomanor's size allows him to play physical and win a lot of one-on-one battles as well, which could prove most useful for new quarterback Cam Ward. A crisp route runner with good hands, Ayomanor is very good at getting open and will not drop a lot of passes.
Ayomanor is a textbook wide receiver, but one area of his game that could really help him get on the field quicker is his run blocking ability. The Titans run a very balanced offense, and rely heavily on the run game in certain situations.
While the run game was strong in 2024, with starting running back Tony Pollard finishing with over 1,000 yards and five touchdowns, the team will certainly want to take a step forward this season.
In re-draft fantasy leagues, Ayomanor may not bring a lot of value, but in dynasty leagues, he is considered a very valuable pick. Possessing a lot of potential to eventually become a top-tier receiver, dynasty players could try and maximize Ayomanor's value and draft him late, with the idea that he will become an integral part of the lineup in future seasons.
2025 will be all about development for the Titans and seeing which players are capable of being cornerstone pieces for the long haul. And while Ayomanor may not be viewed as that guy right away, he could look to surprise people and burst onto the fantasy football scene.