Washington Commanders Add Depth
Another former Stanford Cardinal is off the market ahead of the 2025 NFL season. On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders reached an agreement to sign free agent offensive tackle, Foster Sarell, to a one-year deal, adding more depth to its offensive line.
Sarell, who spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, played in 11 games during the 2024 campaign where he saw action both on the offensive line and special teams. Overall, he played 87 snaps; 40 on the line and 47 on special teams.
After going un-drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sarell signed with the Baltimore Ravens, but was cut in September of that season.
Following his release from the Ravens, Sarell then briefly joined the New York Giants before getting cut and signing with the Chargers. Starting off as a practice squad member, Sarell eventually joined the active roster midway through the '22 season, starting in three games-- his only starts to date. In 2023, he played in every game as a rotational piece on the Los Angeles line.
In joining Washington, Sarell joins a team that has extensively rebuilt its offensive line all offseason long in order to provide top-notch protection for second-year star quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
Highlighted by the acquisition of left tackle, Laremy Tunsil from the Texans, Sarell joins him as the more notable additions to that unit. While Sarell will likely compete for a backup role, he could end up seeing some more snaps early on in the season, especially with right guard Sam Cosmi still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in January.
A five-star recruit coming out of Graham-Kapowsin High School in Pierce County, Washington, Sarell chose Stanford and became one of the school's highest-ranked recruits ever.
Right off the bat, Sarell earned playing time, playing in 14 games as a rotational lineman in his true freshman season in 2017. However in 2018, Sarell was injured after playing in only two games. Despite returning for one more game, he ended up redshirting to preserve a season of eligibility.
Returning as a starter in 2019 and playing in every game, Sarell's performance earned him All-Pac-12 honorable mention, solidifying his status as a marquee player for the Cardinal. In his final season of college football in 2020, he started in all six games of the COVID-shortened campaign before forgoing his final season of eligibility in favor of the 2021 NFL Draft.
One game away from the Super Bowl last season, the Commanders are going all-in to ensure that they are in that same position again heading into the 2025 campaign.
Only this time, they want to make sure that they have the team that can get them over the hump and into the big game. And while the moves they have made certainly align with that goal, only time will tell if they will finally appear in their first Super Bowl since 1991.