Arizona Cardinals WR on How Fiancé Sophia Smith Motivates Him
Arizona Cardinals second year wide receiver and former Stanford Cardinal Michael Wilson was fielding questions over the weekend when he was asked about his fiancé, Sophia Smith. She won gold at the Paris Olympics on Saturday morning as part of the U.S. Women's Soccer team.
The clip that was posted begins with Wilson listing off his fiancé's accolades. "Number one overall pick. Youngest ever MVP. First player born in 2000 to get a cap with the U.S. Women's National Team. That's like one in a generation. That's basically the first player of our generation." He kept going with the specific accolades, before saying, "Any stat or any award that you could name outside of the World Cup, she has to her tool belt."
Wilson then goes on to talk about how being in a relationship with her has helped him in his own professional sports journey. "It reflects on me because we obviously all heard the saying 'you are who you surround yourself with.' I feel like that's giving me confidence, seeing my fiancé throughout the years accomplish her goals. Because now, it's like if she can do it, I can do it too."
The way he says this may read as though competing with Smith, but in watching him, you can see that he's more inspired by her greatness than anything.
"We're doing the same thing every single day. She goes to training, I go to training. She goes home and rolls out, I go home and roll out. She watches film, I watch film. Our schedules are aligned. Maybe I haven't had as much success as her in my sport, but at least I'm doing the same thing. My process looks the same way, and I know the results will come eventually."
Wilson played in 13 games for the Arizona Cardinals in his rookie season, starting 12 of those, while hauling in 38 balls on 58 targets for 565 yards and three scores.
Smith also went to Stanford, and was selected first overall in the 2020 National Women's Soccer League draft by the Portland Thorns, making her the first teenager to be drafted in the league's history. Smith was named the 2022 BioSteel U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, capping off a remarkable calendar year in which she led the USWNT in scoring with 11 goals, was voted NWSL MVP, won the NWSL Championship and was voted the Championship Game MVP.
This season for the USWNT, Smith has led the way by scoring eight of the team's 38 goals in 17 games. Forwards Jaedyn Shaw and Mallory Swanson are tied for second on the club with five goals apiece.