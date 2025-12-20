Falcons vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 16 (Can Atlanta Cover?)
The Atlanta Falcons played spoiler in Week 15, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.
Now, the Falcons will look to win a second game in a row when they hit the road to play the Arizona Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett. The Cards are just 1-8 when Brissett starts this season, and they have not won a game since Brissett was named the starter over the injured Kyler Murray.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are playing veteran backup Kirk Cousins with Michael Penix Jr. out for the season. Still, oddsmakers have Atlanta favored in this game after it beat a potential playoff team in Week 15.
All season long, the SI Betting team has been sharing final score predictions for games in the NFL, and this week is no different! These predictions are a fun way for us to predict the score while also giving bettors our thoughts on the spread and total.
So, here’s a look at how I’m betting on this battle between two eliminated teams in the NFC.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Falcons -2.5 (-112)
- Cardinals +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Falcons: -142
- Cardinals: +120
Total
- 47.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
The Falcons opened up as 1.5-point favorites in this matchup, but the odds have since moved a point in their favor after they knocked off the Bucs in Week 15. Atlanta still has some intriguing offensive pieces, and the Cardinals have not won a game since they benched Kyler Murray for Jacoby Brissett.
Falcons vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column, and he’s laying the points with Atlanta:
Even though they're already eliminated from the playoffs, I'm back in the Falcons. Atlanta is better than its record indicates, ranking 10th in the league in Net Yards per Play at +0.3, which is sandwiched between the Texans and Ravens. They should be in a great spot to beat a Cardinals team that is 24th in both Net Yards per Play and DVOA.
Kirk Cousins still has something to prove in these final three games if he wants to be in a starting role in Atlanta, or elsewhere, next season. He has found his stride the past two weeks and has found success even without Drake London.
The Cardinals have not won a game since Jacoby Brissett was named the team’s starter, and they’ve fallen to 21st in yards per play and 23rd in EPA/Play on defense.
Atlanta’s offense still has some exciting playmakers, so I agree with MacMillan and think the Falcons can win by a field goal or more.
Final Score Prediction: Falcons 26, Cardinals 20
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.