Christian McCaffrey Promotes New Madden Feature Ahead of Release
The calendar has flipped to August and while that means that the NFL season is near, it also means that it is almost time for the annual release of the Madden NFL video game series, as this year’s edition, Madden NFL 25, is scheduled to hit the shelves on August 16. But this year’s game will play a little bit differently, with the introduction of a new feature called Boom Tech, with cover star and former Stanford Cardinal Christian McCaffrey releasing a video on his Twitter introducing the new technology.
McCaffrey, who is the first running back to be on the cover since 2013, tweeted out a video that showed his in-game character model demonstrating Boom Tech, a physics-based tackling mechanic that makes hits feel much more realistic, which a new feature to this year’s game and is meant to make each hit feel different and look much more like what you would see on the field each and every Sunday.
Due to the addition of this feature, the hit stick has been revamped as well and relies much more on skill and player ratings, as player ratings will have an effect on how well a hit stick tackle is executed or how well a ball carrier is able to evade the hit. To help even out the playing field and make offense just as realistic, ball carrier mechanics will include new moves, with new juke, spin and stepback styles being implemented into the game as well.
The game is available to pre-order and while it will release on the 16th, those who order either the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle that includes College Football 25, will get access three days early. As for the on-the-field action, the 49ers kick off their preseason action on Saturday, August 10 against the Tennessee Titans at 4 p.m.