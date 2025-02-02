Dallas Wings Acquire Former Stanford Star
The Dallas Wings finished with the second-worst record in the WNBA last season, holding a 9-31 record, but thanks to the draft lottery, they possess the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft. UConn's Paige Bueckers has long been seen as the likely selection with that pick.
In addition to that high draft slot, the Wings have also added former Stanford women's basketball star DiJonai Carrington in a four-team deal. She spent the first three years of her college career with the Cardinal, then transferred to Baylor for her final year of eligibility. She was selected by the Connecticut Sun in the second round of the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Carrington was named the Most Improved Player in 2024, putting up 12.7 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals. She finished fourth in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, and was All-Defensive First Team.
The full trade via ESPN: "The Wings also received point guard Ty Harris, the reserved rights to free agent forward Kiki Herbert Harrigan from Phoenix, NaLyssa Smith, who was selected second overall in 2022, and the No. 8 pick in this year's draft from the Indiana Fever. Indiana will acquire guard Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick this year from Phoenix, which will also receive center Kalani Brown and the reserved rights to point guard Sevgi Uzun from Dallas"
Sabally had reportedly wanted out of Dallas, but after the Wings designated her as a core player, the only way she could leave this offseason was via trade. There have also been rumors swirling that Bueckers could make it clear she doesn't want to play in Dallas, which could throw the draft into chaos.
Obviously having Bueckers would be Plan A for the Wings, but they also have a very valuable asset in the No. 1 pick, with the opportunity to select a franchise-changing player like Bueckers. If the front office is concerned about her reporting, or going back to college, then they could trade that pick and get even more proven talent on their roster to pair with new additions Smith and Carrington.
Smith and Carrington were teammates at Baylor for the 2020-21 season.