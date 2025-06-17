Dallas Wings Sign Haley Jones
The Dallas Wings have signed former Stanford Cardinal Haley Jones to a hardship contract, the team announced on Tuesday morning. The Wings are down four players, with Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsöder leaving the team to participate in EuroBasket, along with Maddy Siegrist suffering a right knee injury, Tyasha Harris set to miss the rest of the season after getting surgery on her left knee.
Jones was released by the Atlanta Dream just before the season began, and she ended up signing a hardship contract with the Phoenix Mercury, where she averaged 2.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in just under 12 minutes per game in four games. She is expected to be ready for tonight's game against the Golden State Valkyries, which will be her second time facing the expansion franchise already this season.
She was released by the Mercury on June 8 following the return of Alyssa Thomas and Natsha Mack.
Jones will also be reunited with former Cardinal teammate DiJonai Carrington. The pair were teammates for the 2019-2020 season before Carrington transferred to Baylor for the 20-21 campaign.
In addition to signing Jones, the Wings also signed Kaila Charles to a hardship contract. From the press release: Charles spent the first 11 games of the 2025 season with the Dallas Wings, averaging 4.9 points and 3.5 rebounds. The 6-1 guard/forward was an offseason acquisition for Dallas before being waived this past Saturday.
She was a second-round selection in the 2020 WNBA Draft, picked 23rd overall by the Connecticut Sun. She spent two seasons in Connecticut before seeing time with the Atlanta Dream and Seattle Storm in 2022 and 2023. Over 67 career games, the University of Maryland graduate has averaged 4.5 points and 2.7 rebounds. Her scoring average in 2025 is currently a career high.
The Dallas Wings are 1-11 on the year and have lost seven straight games. Their lone win on the season came against the Connecticut Sun, 109-87, on May 27. Tuesday's game will be the first time the Wings and Valkyries face off, with tip-off scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (PT).