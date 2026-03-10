2026 ACC Basketball Tournament: How to Watch the Stanford Cardinal in Action

Postseason basketball is here. After earning a huge upset win over NC State in the regular season finale over the weekend, the Stanford Cardinal are riding high into the ACC tournament, currently on a four-game winning streak, and are eager to prove that they have what it takes to make it into the NCAA tournament for the first time in over a decade.

Starting on Tuesday, March 10, the Cardinal will endure their toughest tests of the season in a quest to reach the promised land.

Featuring 15 teams playing at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, the winner of the ACC postseason tournament receives the conference's automatic bid into March Madness, with Duke considered the heavy favorite to earn that honor after a 29-2 season that saw them earn the No. 1 rank among all college programs.

Receiving the automatic bid makes things a little easier, giving teams better seeds as well as largely more favorable brackets in the NCAA tournament. For the teams in the ACC tournament, these next few days will be vital. With a couple of wins, the Cardinal may even play their way into March Madness.

The Cardinal begin their quest to win the ACC tournament on Tuesday, March 10, when they take on No. 15 seed Pittsburgh. Here is how to watch No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 15 Pittsburgh.

How to Watch

Tip-off time: 11:00 a.m. PDT

TV Channel: ACC Network

Odds: Stanford (-5). The O/U for this game is 138.5 while Stanford's moneyline is -225 per FanDuel.

The Cardinal came into this season with a lot of questions that needed to be answered after the departures of Jaylen Blakes and Maxime Raynaud. But with the rise of guys such as Ebuka Okorie, the Cardinal have been able to really establish a new identity and show flashes of greatness all throughout the season.

Their biggest time of struggle over the course of the year was back in January when they went 1-5 as soon as Chisom Okpara was missing time. It took them a couple of weeks to figure out how the offense and defense worked without him on the court, and since then they have been performing much better, going 6-2 since that stretch to close out the year.

Coming up short of the NCAA tournament last season and making the NIT instead, the Cardinal are more ready than ever to take a leap forward and qualify for the big dance, where they will look to be this year's Cinderella team. With five Quad 1 wins, Stanford has shown they can compete with plenty of tough foes.

If the Cardinal beat Pittsburgh in the first round, they would take on No. 7 NC State in a rematch on Wednesday, March 11. First things first, however, they have to beat Pitt to make to back to faced the Wolfpack.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

