Detroit Tigers' A.J. Hinch ends Houston Astros' streak
When Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, a former Stanford Cardinal, was in Oakalnd just a few weeks ago, he spoke with the media there about some memories of playing at the Oakland Coliseum, and told us about his trip up to Mount Davis--the monstrosity that hung over center field. He said he took some guys up there and was able to point out Stanford thanks to the high perch and the level of visibility he had that specific day.
When the MLB postseason matchups were announced for the American League after the conclusion of the season on Sunday, it looked as though destiny was waiting for Hinch and the Tigers. Their opponent ended up being the Houston Astros, a team that Hinch managed for five seasons, including winning the controversial 2017 World Series, as well as the AL pennant in 2019.
He was fired in 2020 after the news of the Astros cheating scandal rocked baseball. Yet, according to the reporting that has happened since, Hinch wasn't in favor of the "banging scheme" and tried to stop it a couple of times, but to no success. When the scandal broke, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Hinch for a year, and Astros owner Jim Crane subsequently fired him.
Now, in 2024, the Tigers have made the postseason for the first time since 2014 after going on a miraculous 31-12 run during the final 43 games that saw them just sneak into October.
Since that World Series that Hinch helped them win in 2017, the Houston Astros had made the American League Championship Series in seven straight years from 2017-2023. With the Tigers win on Wednesday, that streak will not continue into 2024, and of course it was Hinch that had a hand in ending the streak that he helped start.