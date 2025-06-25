SI

Where Jeremy Pena Contract Talks Stand As Astros Star Becomes Scott Boras Client

The 27-year-old shortstop has two more years of team control on his contract.

Tom Dierberger

Pena is in his fourth full season as the Astros' starting shortstop.
It appears the Houston Astros will have to wait to sign their rising star shortstop to a contract extension.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that Jeremy Pena and the Astros were in "serious long-term contract talks" before the shortstop switched agents to Scott Boras.

Now, according to Heyman, those talks are on hold.

Pena, 27, is in the middle of a breakout season in his fourth year as the Astros' starting shortstop. In 78 games, Pena is batting .328/.380/.493 with 11 homers and 15 stolen bases. He has received the third-most All-Star votes among American League shortstops.

Pena has two more years of team control on his contract and is currently set to hit free agency after the 2027 campaign. The Astros appear motivated to get him locked down for the future, but they'll have to wait as Pena's camp pivots to Boras.

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

