Where Jeremy Pena Contract Talks Stand As Astros Star Becomes Scott Boras Client
It appears the Houston Astros will have to wait to sign their rising star shortstop to a contract extension.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that Jeremy Pena and the Astros were in "serious long-term contract talks" before the shortstop switched agents to Scott Boras.
Now, according to Heyman, those talks are on hold.
Pena, 27, is in the middle of a breakout season in his fourth year as the Astros' starting shortstop. In 78 games, Pena is batting .328/.380/.493 with 11 homers and 15 stolen bases. He has received the third-most All-Star votes among American League shortstops.
Pena has two more years of team control on his contract and is currently set to hit free agency after the 2027 campaign. The Astros appear motivated to get him locked down for the future, but they'll have to wait as Pena's camp pivots to Boras.