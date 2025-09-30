Former Stanford Star Cameron Brink Reveals Her Favorite Pokémon
The WNBA playoffs are in full swing, with the Phoenix Mercury being the first team to clinch a spot in this year's WNBA Finals. But for the teams that have been eliminated, the focus now shifts onto getting better for next season and building a contending roster for 2026.
The Los Angeles Sparks, a team that entered 2025 in major rebuild mode, narrowly missed the playoffs with a 21-23 record but improved drastically from the season before-- where they only won eight games.
And all of this comes after star player Cameron Brink missed most of the season recovering from a torn ACL that she suffered in her rookie year. But now back and fully healthy, Brink will join the Unrivaled basketball league for its second season and look to develop her game even more for her third season.
Unrivaled Basketball's X (fka Twitter) account confirmed that Brink will take part in the league this season, which will begin its second season of play on Jan. 5. And in the post, some Brink fun facts were revealed along with some stats that will make her a force in the new league. But under fun facts, Brink revealed that her favorite Pokémon characters are Blaziken and Charizard.
Blaziken is a critically acclaimed Pokémon character known for being dominant in competitive battles—so much so that in some competitive formats, the character was banned. Credited for popularizing fire/fighting-type Pokémon, Blaziken is able to fight with kicks and punches and create fire from its wrists and jump far distances.
Charizard first appeared in the Pokémon Red and Blue GameBoy games in 1996, and is the evolved form of the character, Charmeleon and the final evolution of the character, Charmander. One of the most popular and famous Pokémon characters, Charizard's fighting abilities include fire and flying.
Charmander is one of the three Pokémon that players were able to choose from in that initial game, with the others being Bulbasaur and Squirtle. All Pokémon fans have a favorite between those three, since it was the first choice they had to make.
As for Brink's debut in Unrivaled, it comes at a good time, with the Sparks almost back to being contenders in the WNBA. Playing in 19 games this season with no starts in her return from injury, Brink averaged 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
Last season she was listed as an injured member of the Lunar Owls, which would put her on a team with Skylar Diggins, Allisha Gray, Napheesa Collier, Shakira Austin and Courtney Williams. Those are some of the best players in the WNBA.
The league has since added two clubs, and rosters are not listed on the Unrivaled site at this time, so perhaps we will see a roster shakeup with an influx of talent joining the league.