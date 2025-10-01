Former Stanford Star Hull Breaks Down Napheesa Collier's Powerful 'Exit Interview'
Ahead of Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces, the league was abuzz following Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier's 'exit interview.' Collier, one of the best players in the league, stepped up to the podium and read a two-page statement detailing her issues with league leadership.
Her statement began with, "First of all, I'd like to congratulate Mercury for advancing to the Finals, and I want to be clear that this conversation is not about winning or losing. It's about something much bigger. The real threat to our league isn't money. It isn't ratings, or even missed calls. It's the lack of accountability from the league office."
For context, Collier was injured in Game 3 of the Lynx series with the Phoenix Mercury at the end of a long night of physical play, and there had been a lot of discussion on social media about how the referees handled that game, especially with one of the league's stars shooting zero free throws while getting hammered throughout the night.
Collier's coach, Cheryl Reeve, spoke out about the officiating after that game, and was suspended for the decisive Game 4 matchup. Reeve was also fined $15,000.
Ahead of Game 5 of her matchup with the Aces, former Stanford Cardinal and current Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull was asked what she thought of Collier's message.
"It's a really big time. It's exciting to see players speak out and speak up about what's going on in our league, and where our league can go, and the changes that need to be made. I know you're talking about Phee's interview, and I think when it comes down to it, I think I agree with everything she said.
"We're at a really important time in the league, and changes need to be made."
The current CBA in the WNBA is set to expire following the season, so this is a pivotal moment in the league's history. The WNBA is reaching new levels of popularity, driven by the players, and those players are going to be in a great bargaining position, given how much money they're bringing in for the owners and the league.
Another big point of contention has been player salaries. Arguably the league's biggest star, Caitlin Clark (Hull's teammate) is making a base salary of $75,066 in her second year in the league. The absolute top of the scale is somewhere around $250,000 per season, but those contracts aren't as common.
The top team salaries around the league hover right around $1.5 million, which seems a bit low considering the popularity of the sport. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Fever play, holds 17,274 fans. If the average ticket price is about $50, they're bringing in over $850,000 when they sell out. Ticket prices may vary, but it gives you a sense of just how easy it is to pay an entire WNBA roster.
The coming months will shape the future of the WNBA, and with Collier's sentiments and the players standing united, the hope is that some real changes will be made for players and fans alike.