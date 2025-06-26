DeWanna Bonner Sends Message to Critics Following Short-Lived Stint With Fever
After just nine games with the Indiana Fever, DeWanna Bonner is moving on to the next chapter of her Hall of Fame career.
Bonner, who was officially waived by Indiana on Wednesday, posted a note to social media on Thursday to address the criticism she's facing after parting ways with the Fever.
"A QUITTER!! Nah never been that!!" Bonner wrote on Instagram. "But when the time comes, let's just make sure the apologies are just as loud as the disrespect."
Bonner signed a one-year deal with Indiana in the offseason and was expected to be a key veteran piece to star alongside Caitlin Clark and the up-and-coming Fever. She started the first three games of the season and scored a total of eight points before being demoted to a bench role.
The 37-year-old veteran played at least 19 minutes in all but one of her nine appearances with Indiana and even scored a season-high 21 points against the Washington Mystics on May 28. But after she missed four straight games due to personal reasons, reports indicated Bonner wasn't happy with her role and had "no interest" in returning to the Fever.
"I want to sincerely thank the Indiana Fever for the opportunity to be part of the Fever franchise," Bonner said in a statement after getting waived on Wednesday. "Despite our shared goals and excitement heading into the season, I felt the fit did not work out and I appreciate the organization's willingness to grant my request to move on, particularly at this point in my career. I wish the Fever great success as they continue to build around this dynamic group of young players."
Bonner is now free to sign with any WNBA team. According to Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, Bonner prefers to land with the Phoenix Mercury or Atlanta Dream.