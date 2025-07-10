Is A'ja Wilson Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Aces vs. Mystics)
Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Washington Mystics due to a wrist injury.
Wilson suffered the injury in the Aces' loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday night, playing just 14:08 in the game.
After going down in the first half, Wilson went to the locker room and did not return to the game for Las Vegas. So, it certainly seems like she's up in the air to play on Thursday.
On the bright side, Wilson had an MRI on Wednesday, and it must not have revealed anything too serious if she's listed as questionable for Thursday's game. Still, the reigning league MVP may end up sitting out to avoid further damage -- especially with the Aces likely needing her down the stretch of this season just to make the playoffs.
With Wilson's status up in the air, DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Aces as 2.5-point road underdogs against the Mystics on Thursday.
Washington and Las Vegas are tied in the standings at 9-10, but the Mystics (6-4 in their last 10) have been playing better basketball as of late. The Aces have already played three games without Wilson in the 2025 season, going 1-2 in those matchups.
Replacing Wilson is nearly impossible, as the three-time league MVP is averaging 20.7 points, 8.7 rebounds 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game so far this season. If she's unable to go, this line may move further in favor of the Mystics on Thursday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
