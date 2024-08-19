Indiana Fever's Lexie Hull Has Career-High Game
The Indiana Fever are out to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016 when they lost to the Phoenix Mercury in the first round. On Sunday, Lexi Hull's career-high contribution of 22 points in just 21 minutes helped secure a major win against a tough Seattle Storm squad.
Hull's career game was aided by 8-of-10 shooting from the field, which included 6-of-7 from three. Her performance led Caitlin Clark to tweet out, "This is now a Lexie Hull fan account."
With the win, the Fever improve their record to 13-15 on the season, which currently has them slotted seventh in the playoff seeding with 12 games remaining in the team's 40-game schedule. Indiana is 1.5 games up on Chicago, who rank eighth, and 1.5 games behind Phoenix, who rank sixth. The win also ties them with last year's win total when they went 13-27 which helped land Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in this year's Draft.
Hull was the sixth overall pick in the 2022 Draft, selected by the Fever, and her career game came against another former Stanford star in Nneka Ogwumike, who was selected first overall in the 2012 Draft by the l.A. Sparks.
Over the last seven games (beginning on July 6 before the break for the Olympics), Hull has been seeing consistent playing time in the 20 minutes per game range and has generally had a positive impact on the score, holding a positive +/- in five of those seven contests.
It was also cool to see Indiana Pacers' players Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin get into it when Hull was draining shots from long range.
The Fever will play their next game on Saturday, August 24 against the Minnesota Lynx, with the game available locally on Bally Sports Indiana, and to a wider audience through NBA TV. From there, Indiana will play roughly every other day to close out the season on September 19 against the Washington Mystics.