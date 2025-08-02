Sophie Cunningham Responds to Second Adult Object Being Thrown on WNBA Court
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is speaking out after an adult object was thrown onto a WNBA court for the second time this week.
During a contest between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky on Friday night, a fan launched said object onto the court of play, forcing the officials to stop the game. It was the second time this had happened to the Valkyries in four days; a similar situation took place in their matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.
Cunningham, following her own game against the Dallas Wings, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a plea about what's happening.
"Stop throwing dildos on the court…" she wrote. "You’re going to hurt one of us."
She has a point. Anything thrown on the court can be a hazard to other fans, coaches, officials, and, of course, the athletes playing in the game.