Sophie Cunningham Responds to Second Adult Object Being Thrown on WNBA Court

The Fever guard is none too pleased.

Sophie Cunningham was not pleased about what a fan did on Friday night.
Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham is speaking out after an adult object was thrown onto a WNBA court for the second time this week.

During a contest between the Golden State Valkyries and the Chicago Sky on Friday night, a fan launched said object onto the court of play, forcing the officials to stop the game. It was the second time this had happened to the Valkyries in four days; a similar situation took place in their matchup against the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday.

Cunningham, following her own game against the Dallas Wings, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make a plea about what's happening.

"Stop throwing dildos on the court…" she wrote. "You’re going to hurt one of us."

She has a point. Anything thrown on the court can be a hazard to other fans, coaches, officials, and, of course, the athletes playing in the game.

