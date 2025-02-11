Indiana Fever Star's Walk-Out Song Chosen by Angel Reese
Last night, former Stanford women's basketball star Lexie Hull took on Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream in Unrivaled's 1v1 tournament. While Hull ended up losing the matchup 12-7, she still ended up getting a lot of buzz due to her walk-up song choice.
Former Stanford teammate DiJonai Carrington was the first to hit social media with the news, while current teammate on Rose Basketball Club, Angel Reese, claimed the credit for the song selection.
The opening line to the track, heavily redacted, has Lil Boosie saying that he is going to put people in the trash can. Picturing Hull walking out to this song is hilarious.
Unfortunately, it wasn't enough for Hull to pull out the win against Howard. With this being a single-elimination tournament, Hull is now done with the 1v1 portion of the schedule.
Howard has advanced, and she will play later tonight in Game 5 against Courtney Williams. Their matchup is scheduled for around 5 p.m. (PT) according to the Unrivaled site.
One of the big upsets last night came when Aaliyah Edwards defeated Breanna Stewart 12-0 after shooting 5-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. With the tournament following "winners" rules, where a made basket results in the shot maker retaining possession, if a player gets hot, then it's going to be difficult to stop them. Stewie attempted just three shots.
Hull's loss was actually the closest on the night, with a number of lopsided scores throughout the bracket, though Stewart was the lone player to be held without a single point.
Tuesday night's action will continue to cut the field, with games beginning right around 4 p.m. (PT) on TNT, Tru TV and streaming on MAX.