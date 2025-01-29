Indiana Fever Star to Compete in Unrivaled's 1-on-1 Tournament
The brand new Unrivaled 3v3 league is just two weeks old, but they already have an exciting event that is just around the corner--a one-on-one tournament, where the winner will receive a slice of the $350,000 prize pool. According to Unrivaled's website, Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull will be one of the 30 participants.
Competing along with Hull will be four of her teammates on Rose Basketball Club, Chelsea Gray, Kahleah Copper, Brittney Sykes, and Azurá Stevens, though Angel Reese is not among those listed.
The way the payouts will work is that the winner will receive $200,000, while each clubmate of the winner will receive $10,000. The runner-up will get $50,000, and the semi-finalists that do not advance will get $25,000 each.
Each of the participants has been split into one of four pods, and fan voting will determine the seeding for the tournament. Each round will be single elimination, until the finals, which will be a best-of-three series.
The tournament itself is set to begin on February 10, and games will be played to either 11 points or for ten minutes, whichever outcome occurs first.
The shot clock will only last for seven seconds, and will follow "winners" rules, where if a player makes a basket, they get to inbound the next possession. The scoring will also be the same as in a regular game, so two-point shots will count for two, and anything beyond the arc will add three points to the score.
For a player like Hull that can get hot from deep in a hurry and be a solid defensive presence, she could end up having a slight advantage in this tournament.
As for her team, they sit at 1-3 after the first two weeks of play, losing their most recent game to the undefeated Laces club. Hull has been averaging just seven minutes per contest, the fewest minutes on the team, though she has performed well when she's on the court on average, putting up 7.3 points per game.
Rose BC takes the court next on Friday, January 31 at 4:15 (PT) against Phantom Basketball Club, led by Satou Sabally, Britney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, and Hull's teammate on the Fever, Katie Lou Samuelson. Phantom BC is also currently 1-3 to begin the season and is the only team left in the league that Rose BC has yet to face.