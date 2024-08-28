Introducing the 2024 Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame Class
Stanford is a storied institution. Known for its world-class academics, Stanford University has also produced top athletes in multiple different sports, proving that in producing around 60 Olympians for this year’s Olympics, who have gone on to accomplish many different feats. This year, the athletics department recently announced the addition of 10 former student-athletes who will be inducted into Stanford Athletics Hall of Fame sometime this fall.
The class, which includes WNBA star Chiney Ogwumike and MLB slugger Carlos Quentin, has four first-ballot standouts on it and has athletes from a wide variety of sports. Ogwumike is one of the players going in their first year of eligibility, joining Patrick Rodgers (men’s golf), Maya DiRado Andrews (swimming and diving) and Annika Dries (women’s water polo). Athletes are eligible once they reach 10 years since their last season of college competition. This year’s class will be inducted on October 18 before being recognized in a ceremony on October 19 during the Stanford football game against SMU.
Here is a little bit on each individual and how they earned such a prestigious honor:
Nick Amuchastegui (Wrestling- 2007-2012)
A three-time All-American, earning the honor in 2010-2012, Amuchastegui is one of only three people in school history to be named an All-American three times, also earning Pac-12 Wrestler of the Year honors in 2012 and ending his career ranking fourth all-time in school history for wins (118). Winning two conference championships, he helped lead Stanford to its highest finish in a season up to that point, with the Cardinal placing in 11th.
Maya DiRado Andrews (Women’s Swimming- 2010-14)
During her time with Stanford, DiRado Andrews was a core part of the teams that went to four NCAA tournaments, including finishing as the runners-up in 2014, her senior year. Individually, DiRado Andrews left as one of the program’s most decorated swimmers, winning four NCAA championships in 2014 in the 200m IM, the 400m IM, the 4x400 freestyle relay and the 4x400 medley relay, and winning seven conference championships (200m backstroke in 2011-12, 200m butterfly in 2014, 200m IM in 2014, 400m IM in 2013-14).
Due to her strong career, she was named an All-American 21 times, making her one of only 15 swimmers in program history to earn 20 or more All-American honors. Following her college career, DiRado Andrews earned a spot on the 2016 Olympic team, winning four medals with Team USA; a gold in the 200m backstroke, a gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay, a silver in the 400m IM and a bronze in the 200m IM.
Annika Dries (Women’s Water Polo- 2010-14)
A four-time All American, Dries was a member of three NCAA championship teams, helping the Cardinal win the title in 2011, 2012 and 2014 while also coming in second in 2013. Ending her career ranked ninth all-time in goals scored at Stanford with 183, Dries won a lot of hardware during her time as a Cardinal, winning the Peter J. Cutino award in 2011 and 2014 and winning ACWPC Player of the Year in 2014. An Olympic medalist with Team USA, Dries has a gold medal to her name, winning one as a member of the 2012 London Olympics team.
Matt Fuerbringer (Men’s Volleyball- 1994-97)
Fuerbringer helped popularize men’s volleyball at Stanford, being the core piece to the 1997 National Championship team while also leaving the school as the record holder in single season and career kills. A four-time All-American and earning Freshman of the Year honors in 1994, Fuerbringer went on to have an extremely successful volleyball career after his playing days at Stanford, winning the Rookie of the Year of the AVP (professional beach volleyball league) in 2003 and eventually being ranked as high as No. 5 in the world.
Following his playing days, he took up coaching and was an assistant on the Team USA men’s volleyball team during two Olympic games, helping guide the Americans to a bronze medal in both 2016 and in 2024. Starting in January, he will become the head coach of a professional women’s volleyball team in Madison, Wisconsin that will begin play in 2025 in the inaugural season of the new LOVB Pro league.
Teresa Noyola (Women’s Soccer- 2008-11)
Noyola’s time at Stanford is best highlighted by her role on the team that won the 2011 NCAA championship, being just one example of how successful her college career was, while also helping lead the Cardinal to the NCAA College Cup every year she was there. She also individually won numerous awards, winning the College Cup Offensive MVP, Honda Sports Award and the Hermann Trophy all in 2011, as well as being named a first-team All-American and to the all-conference list in 2008, 2010 and 2011. Leaving Stanford ranked second in games played and tied for third in assists, Noyola went on to have a successful career after she left, representing Mexico at both the 2011 and 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Chiney Ogwumike (Women’s Basketball- 2010-14)
Women’s basketball at Stanford has had a long history of success, with Ogwumike on the team during some of the best times in program history, being a central piece to the three Final Four appearances (2011, 2012, 2014) that the Cardinal made during her tenure. The school record holder in career scoring (2,737), rebounds (1,567) and field goal percentage (.589), Ogwumike won a large number of awards, including the John Wooden Award in her senior year, Pac-12 Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014, Defensive Player of the Year from 2012-2014 and the Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 2011. Drafted first overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2014 WNBA Draft, Ogwumike spent the first five seasons of her career there before joining her sister, Nneka, on the Los Angeles Sparks. She is currently a full-time basketball analyst on ESPN, having had that role since 2018.
Carlos Quentin (Baseball- 2001-03)
During his days as an MLB star with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and San Diego Padres, Quentin developed the reputation of being a power hitter, earning All-Star nods in 2008 and 2011, with a Silver Slugger Award in 2008 and a fifth place finish in the AL MVP voting that same year. In college however, Quentin was just as dominant, helping guide Stanford to College World Series appearances in 2001, 2002 and 2003 with runner-up finishes in 2001 and 2003. Individually, he was named Pac-10 Freshman of the Year in 2001, a Golden Spikes Award finalist in 2003, a member of the College World Series All-Tournament team that same year and was a two-time All-American. He has been retired from baseball since 2017.
Patrick Rodgers (Men’s Golf- 2011-14)
When you think of Stanford golf, Tiger Woods is most likely the first name that pops into somebody’s head. But Rodgers should not be an afterthought, as his college career saw him burst onto the golf scene, being a key member of the Stanford golf teams that made three NCAA Championship appearances during his tenure, including finishing as semifinalists in 2014.
Matching the school record set by both Woods and Maverick McNealy in career tournament wins with 11, Rodgers won numerous awards in college, including Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year in 2014, the Ben Hogan Award in 2014, the Haskins Award in 2014, Pac-12 Golfer of the Year in 2014 and was a Pac-12 individual champion in 2014. He was also a three-time All-American from 2012-2014 and won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2012. Since leaving school, he has become a dominant player on the PGA Tour, joining the tour in 2015 and is currently No. 81 in the World Golf Ranking.
Katerina Stefanidi (Women’s Track and Field- 2009-12)
A six-time All-American, Stefanidi was a star pole vaulter at Stanford, winning the NCAA outdoor championship in 2012 in addition to winning five conference championships. The school record holder in pole vault for both outdoor and indoor, Stefanidi eventually went on to participate in the Olympics representing Greece, where she won a gold medal in the 2016. Overall, she has participated in four Olympics, doing so in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024.
Stepfan Taylor (Football- 2009-12)
Taylor’s years at Stanford were some of the school's best, with the era of Jim Harbaugh creating an immense amount of success for the program. A member of four bowl teams, including winning the 2010 Orange Bowl and the 2012 Rose Bowl, winning Offensive Player of the Game in the latter, Taylor excelled as the team’s starting running back, earning All-American honors in 2012 and tying the school record for most 1,000 seasons, recording over 1,000 yards rushing in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Leaving Stanford as the school record holder in rushing yards (4,300), rushing attempts (843) and total touchdowns (45), Taylor was then selected in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, where he spent four seasons before his career ended.