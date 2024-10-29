Los Angeles Angels a possible destination for free agent outfielder?
With the Los Angeles Dodgers taking a 2-nothing lead in the World Series, and now sitting only two wins away from a capturing their second title since 2020, the focus will soon shift to the offseason, where the rest of the league will lock in and work intently on building their rosters back up to championship status.
Many players are expected to become free agents in November once the World Series ends, giving them the opportunity to either run it back with their ball clubs from 2024 or find new homes to give themselves a fresh start. Among the crop of players slated to have their contracts expire is former Stanford alum Austin Slater, who after bouncing between three teams this past year, will be free to sign elsewhere and embark on another new journey come spring training.
Making his major league debut in 2017 with the San Francisco Giants, Slater remained with the team until 2024 when he was traded in early July to the Cincinnati Reds after he was struggling out of the gate with a .200 average. After spending only eight games with the Reds, Slater was promptly sent to the Baltimore Orioles, playing out the rest of his contract with them while also helping them reach the postseason.
While a return to Baltimore is certainly possible, given his well-known ability to hit left-handed pitching, one team that could very well be in the mix for Slater’s services is the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels, who have not made the postseason since 2014 and currently hold the longest postseason drought of any MLB team, are coming off of a 63-99 season in 2024 and with Kevin Pillar's looming retirement and Mike Trout’s uncertain health being just two examples, they could be in the market for some outfield help.
Slater can play any of the three outfield positions, but primarily plays center field. With Trout being the normal everyday center fielder but having played in 100 games only once since 2019, Slater being on the roster could give them some added insurance in the event Trout is unavailable. Also, the Angels only managed to hit .229 as a team last season, with only a .245 average against left-handed hitters. Slater’s career average against left-handed pitching is about .270, with him being a good option to use a pinch hitter, if not starting, whenever a southpaw comes in to pitch.
This will be Slater’s first time being a free agent. However, after a tough campaign in which he hit .209 with two home runs and 18 RBIs with a .587 OBP and his age, he will be 32 in 2025, his contract figures to be more team friendly.
The Angels, who were 14th in the MLB in payroll for 2024, can afford to sign Slater to a cheap, shorter term ‘prove it’ deal that can be a win-win for both sides. If it doesn’t work out, he is someone who they can cut loose easily, but if he plays well and the Angels find themselves out of playoff contention, he can possibly be used as a trade chip to a contending team in exchange for an intriguing prospect.
Either way, Slater’s track record as a pro figures to warrant him an opportunity to redeem himself in 2025. Only time will tell where that will be, but if Slater’s career has shown anything, it’s that he will seize any chance that he gets.