Angels vs. Astros Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Sunday, Aug. 31
The Houston Astros have a three-game lead atop the AL West heading into their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon.
This should be a fun pitching matchup to watch, as Hunter Brown (2.37 ERA) is on the mound for Houston against Jose Soriano (3.85 ERA). Soriano tossed 6.2 innings of 10-strikeout ball in a start against Houston earlier this season, but the Angels are still road dogs in this matchup.
Meanwhile, the Astros are looking to bounce back after blowing Brown’s last start where he allowed two earned runs – but six in total – in a bad loss to the Colorado Rockies.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Angels vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Angels +1.5 (-156)
- Astros -1.5 (+128)
Moneyline
- Angels: +140
- Astros: -172
Total
- 7.5 (Over -109/Under -111)
Angels vs. Astros Probable Pitchers
- Los Angeles: Jose Soriano (9-9, 3.85 ERA)
- Houston: Hunter Brown (10-6, 2.37 ERA)
Angels vs. Astros How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 31
- Time: 2:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Daikin Park
- How to Watch (TV): SCHN, FDSW
- Angels record: 63-72
- Astros record: 75-61
Angels vs. Astros Best MLB Prop Bets
Astros Best MLB Prop Bet
- Hunter Brown OVER 7.5 Strikeouts (-105)
Brown has yet to clear 7.5 punchouts in a start this month, but I think this is a prime spot to buy low on the All-Star right-hander.
Brown still ranks in the 88th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 71st percentile in whiff percentage amongst MLB pitchers, and he’s facing a favorable matchup on Sunday.
The Angels average the most K’s per game in MLB (9.84), and they’ve struck out 11.67 times per game over their last three games. Brown is a prime candidate to punch out eight or more batters this afternoon.
Angels vs. Astros Prediction and Pick
Hunter Brown has been great for Houston all season, and I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB bets – Walk-Off Wagers – why he’s the pitcher to back in this series finale:
Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown took a tough loss in his last start against the Colorado Rockies, as he gave up six runs, but only two earned, in 6.2 innings of work.
I’m buying Brown – an All-Star this season – to bounce back against a Los Angeles Angels team that has won just three of its last 10 games and is eight games under .500 on the road this season.
The Astros have thrived in Brown’s starts this season, going 16-10, and he has allowed two or fewer earned runs in every start in August.
L.A. will counter with Jose Soriano, who has been up and down in August, allowing seven, zero, five and zero runs in his four outings so far. While he has a solid ERA (3.85) this season, the Angels are just 13-14 in his outings, partially due to their subpar bullpen (4.82 ERA).
Houston is 12 games over .500 at home, so I think it is a safe bet to win this game with Brown on the mound.
Pick: Astros Moneyline (-172 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket. Regardless of the outcome of your wager,DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account and award one promo code for a discounted NFL Sunday ticket subscription.