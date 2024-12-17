Los Angeles Sparks' Cameron Brink to join Unrivaled, Former Stanford Teammate
Stanford will have another alum represent in the brand new Unrivaled basketball league. Beginning in 2026, former Cardinal star and current Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink will join the new 3x3 basketball league as one of the wild-card selections, joining the Lunar Owls roster via an official league announcement on Tuesday.
Signing a multi-year deal to become the sixth player on the Owls, Brink will have to wait an extra year before officially playing in her first game as she is still recovering from a torn ACL that she suffered only 15 games into her rookie year in the WNBA earlier this year.
The league, which tips off its inaugural season in January, will give Brink the chance to not only play competitive games during the WNBA offseason, but showcase her talents in 3-on-3. Originally selected to represent Team USA in 3x3 basketball at the Paris Olympics, her injury forced her to withdraw.
Brink now becomes the second former Stanford player to opt into the new league, with her former teammate Lexie Hull announcing in late October that she would be in the league as part of Rose BC.
While the entire league is filled with top tier talent, the Owls are arguably one of the league’s most lethal teams, with Skylar Diggins-Smith, Allisha Gray, Natasha Cloud, Shakira Austin and Napheesa Collier (the league co-founder) set to make up Brink’s teammates. Speaking with People magazine earlier in the week, Brink stated how much of an honor it was for her to get an invite to join and had no hesitation when it came time for her to make a decision.
“It was honestly a really easy yes,” Brink told People. “[I’m] just honored that they offered me a spot and an opportunity. I’m really excited and super grateful.”
With Brink officially in the league, that leaves two open roster spots across the entire league, with one available on Phantom BC and with Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum reversing course and backing out of playing in the league this season, another roster spot is also available on Laces BC.
The league will officially begin play on Jan. 17 when the season tips off in Miami, Florida. Originally expected to feature only 30 WNBA stars, the league added six more roster spots in October, bringing the total number of players to 36.
Each team will play 14 regular season games with a single-elimination four team playoff tournament to decide the winner. There will also be an All-Star event in mid-February. Each game is played on a smaller 70-foot court and will be three-seven minute periods with an 18 second shot clock.
Salary wise, each player involved will get paid at least $100,000 for the whole season of play. For fans who want to catch all the action, TNT will broadcast 45 games, having struck a media rights deal with the new league.
Women’s basketball has grown exponentially over the last couple of years, and with Unrivaled set to unleash a new way to view the game, it will be interesting to see just how much these stars benefit from all this and how much more prepared they will be when the 2025 WNBA season begins.