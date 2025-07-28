LA Sparks' Cameron Brink Expects to Play Against Las Vegas Aces
After a 13-month absence from the basketball court, Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink is expected to make her long-awaited return to the lineup on Tuesday night when the Sparks take on the Las Vegas Aces.
When asked if she'd be playing on Tuesday, Brink said, "I don't know if I can say that, but yeah." She went on to say that making her season debut "means the world. I'm very humbled by this experience. It's no easy thing to come back from. Just really excited."
Brink has been out since June 19, 2024 when she tore her ACL and meniscus in her left knee after just 15 games in the WNBA. She had been selected second overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, right after the Indiana Fever took Caitlin Clark.
The Sparks have been clicking of late, winning their past five games, pushing their record to 11-14 and to the brink (pardon the pun) of the playoff hunt. Los Angeles is currently one game behind the Washington Mystics for the No. 8 seed in the standings, with the Golden State Valkyries in between the Sparks and Mystics, just a half-game out of contention.
On Monday they will face the Aces, who hold the No. 7 seed. At 13-13, they have a 1.5 game lead over the Sparks, so another big win here would thrust LA right into the mix. It will also be the Aces' first time visiting Kelsey Plum at her new home after the two clubs split a pair of games in Vegas earlier this season. Las Vegas traded Plum to the Sparks during the offseason.
Brink believes that her defense will be there for her to lean on immediately, while she will have to be patient waiting for her offense to be where she wants it to be. That said, she was nailing half court shots during practice on Monday, perhaps showcasing some newfound range on the court.
This will be a big game for Brink and the Sparks. Coming back from injury is never easy and takes a lot of effort and rehab to be able to get to that point. That can be emotional for athletes in all sports, after spending over a year trying to rehab and get back to the field or the court.
It will be important for Brink, or any athlete returning from injury, to play within what they are currently capable of, despite the emotion of the moment, and not push themselves to do what they used to be able to do immediately.
It will be great to see Cameron Brink back on the court with the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday night.