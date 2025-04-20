Los Angeles Sparks Star Cameron Brink Could Return to Action in June
While the Indiana Fever selecting Caitlin Clark with the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft received all of the headlines last season, the Los Angeles Sparks made a huge addition of their own with the following selection, taking former Stanford forward Cameron Brink second overall.
Brink was able to play in just 15 games in her inaugural WNBA campaign before tearing her ACL, which has kept her off the court since. Brink also signed up to play in the upstart Unrivaled league, but was unable to play in the opening season as she continued her recovery process.
Now it's looking like Brink could be back on the floor for the Sparks as early as June, at some point before the All Star break.
Exactly when she returns, and what kind of a player she'll be out of the gate, will have a big impact on the season that the Sparks have. They'll play seven regular season games in May, beginning on May 16, taking on the Golden State Valkyries in their first-ever game.
The All Star break is scheduled for July 18-19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. If "June, before the break" is the rough timeline, then we're likely looking at mid-to-late June for Brink's return.
With 44 games scheduled this season, 17 of those occur between May and June. She'd still be back for more than half the season, and she'll be returning to a roster that looks a bit different now, too.
In the WNBA Draft, the Los Angeles Sparks selected Sarah Ashlee Barker out of Alabama with the No. 9 overall pick. She averaged 11.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game this season in college.
The Las Vegas Aces ended up with the Sparks' second round pick, taking Aaliyah Nye, Barker's teammate at Alabama to begin the round. The Sparks proceeded to select ninth in the second round too, thanks to a pick they'd received from the Seattle Storm. They used it to select forward Sania Feagin out of South Carolina, the national runners-up.
The Sparks used their final pick on guard Liatu King out of Notre Dame.
Overall, Los Angeles had three of their picks swapped for lower draft slots this season, including the second overall pick in the draft, which was used by Seattle to take Dominique Malonga of France. That pick was used to help land Kelsey Plum in Los Angeles from the Aces in a three-team deal.
The Sparks ended up going 8-32 last season, and missed out on getting the first overall pick thanks to the draft lottery. Still, with Brink returning and Plum now on board, this team should see better results in 2025.