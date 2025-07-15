Is Marina Mabrey Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Fever vs. Sun)
The Connecticut Sun will be without their best player on Tuesday night against the Indiana Fever, as guard Marina Mabrey has been ruled out with a knee injury.
Mabrey has been sidelined for multiple weeks with the issue, and she'll likely return some time after the All-Star break for the Sun.
Connecticut is off to a rough start in the 2025 season, winning just three games, and it's led to sportsbooks setting the Sun as massive underdogs night after night.
On Tuesday, it's no different, as DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Sun as 15-point underdogs in a "home game" at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Fever are rolling as of late, winning back-to-back games by double-digits, so i'ts not surprising that they're favored by this much with Mabrey out of the lineup. The Sun enter this game with the worst offensive rating in the WNBA, and they'll likely continue to struggle on that end without the star guard.
In the 2025 season, Mabrey is averaging 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 36.5 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from 3. While she's struggled with her efficiency, she's also been asked to do a little too much on the offensive end in the 2025 season.
Hopefully, Mabrey will be able to return after the All-Star break later on this month.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.