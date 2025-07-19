Miami Marlins Slugger Picks Up Where He Left Off
Kyle Stowers is on a tremendous run with the Miami Marlins. Entering the All-Star break on a hot streak and playing in his first All-Star game after a strong first half, Stowers has evolved into a superstar for theMarlins. In his first game back from the break, Stowers opened up the second half of the season with a bang, lifting the Marlins to another big win.
Down 7-6 in the bottom of the tenth inning with a runner on first base, Stowers crushed a 1-1 pitch from Kansas City Royals pitcher Carlos Estévez over the right field wall, bringing in two runs and walking off the game for the Marlins en route to an 8-7 win. The win gave the Marlins their third straight victory as they now improve to 45-51 on the campaign.
Stowers now joins a very exclusive list for the MLB. Since 1901, only two players in league history have recorded at least eight hits, five home runs and 11 RBIs in a two-game span. The other person on the list is Detroit Tigers Hall of Famer Ty Cobb.
Originally joining the Marlins midway through last season via trade to provide depth, Stowers has since become a star for the team and has proven that he could be a cornerstone piece for years to come.
Currently, Stowers possesses a .298 batting average with 21 home runs and 59 RBI and is on pace for career highs in every category. Stowers is under team control through the 2029 campaign, and is set to enter his first of four arbitration years in 2026.
While Stowers' name has been thrown around in rumors as a possible trade deadline piece, it would be hard to envision Miami parting with such a valuable player as they continue to build a contending roster.
A native of El Cajon, Stowers starred in high school at Christian High School before committing to play college baseball at Stanford. Playing for the Cardinal for three seasons and becoming a headlining player, Stowers' best season came in 2019 as a junior where he hit .303 with nine home runs and 39 RBI across 55 games. He was then drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round of that year's draft.
This season was expected to be a major rebuilding season for the Marlins, and while they still sit well below a playoff spot, Stowers' strong performances have managed to keep the team afloat at this point in the season. If the Marlins are somehow able to sneak into the postseason, it could go down as a major Cinderella story with Stowers at the center.