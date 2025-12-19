Orioles Acquire Pitcher Shane Baz From Division Foe
As part of their continued roster makeover, the Orioles are reportedly raiding a division rival.
Baltimore is acquiring pitcher Shane Baz from the Rays, according to Friday afternoon reports from Jeff Passan of ESPN and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Baz, 26, has spent his entire four-year career with Tampa Bay.
In exchange, the Orioles will send four prospects back to the Rays: catcher Caden Bodine, outfielder Slater de Brun, pitcher Michael Forret and outfielder Austin Overn. Baltimore will also reportedly send Tampa Bay a competitive-balance draft pick.
Baz started 31 games in 2025—his first season qualifying for the earned-run average title after years of injury-related absences. He went 10–12 with a 4.87 ERA, striking out 176 batters in 166 1/3 innings.
The Orioles endured a miserable pitching '25 as part of their across-the-board regression last year, posting a 4.60 staff ERA—their highest since losing 110 games in 2021. Despite this, Baltimore's glamor offseason signing thus far has been a bat—ex-Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.