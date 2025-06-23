All Cardinal

Nneka Ogwumike Moves Up In Record Books

Jason Burke

Jun 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) and guard Skylar Diggins (4) celebrate during the second half against the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) and guard Skylar Diggins (4) celebrate during the second half against the New York Liberty at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Former Stanford Cardinal Nneka Ogwumike has been moving her way up the record books this season with the Seattle Storm, as earlier in the year she moved up to ninth on the all-time WNBA scoring leaderboard, passing Candace Parker.

On Sunday in a win against the New York Liberty, Ogwumike recorded seven boards, which was enough to put her six ahead of Tina Thompson on the WNBA's all-time rebounds leaderboard.

Not only is she making moves up the leaderboard, but she is currently only 25 rebounds away from Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner for eighth on the list. Bonner hasn't played in nearly two weeks due to a personal matter. The next game for Ogwumike's Storm will be at home against the Fever.

Before long, the Seattle star will be moving up the scoring leaderboards as well, currently sitting 52 points behind Storm legend Sue Bird. Ogwumike has 6,751 points, while Bird finished with 6,803. Just ahead of Bird is Cappie Pondexter at 6,811. Both are well within Ogwumike's grasp in the coming games.

She's currently averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

What's mot impressive about her on these leaderboards is that she is top-10 in both scoring and rebounding, and has reached those heights while playing in fewer games than the majority of those around her. By the end of the season, she'll likely finish at No. 6 on the all-time scoring leaderboard, with Candice Dupree holding that title for now with 6,895 points.

With her seven boards on Sunday night, Ogwumike now has 3,076 in her career. Just ahead of Bonner is Dupree, who finished with 3,149 in her career. At her current rate, the former Stanford star should reach that total in the next nine to ten games or so. The question will be whether Bonner is still ahead of her on the leaderboards by that point.

Among active players, the leaderboards for both points and rebounds consists of Tina Charles at No. 1, DeWanna Bonner at No. 2, and Nneka Ogwumike placing third.

