Stanford Stars: Nneka Ogwumike Passes Los Angeles Sparks Legend on All-Time List
Back in 2012, the Los Angeles Sparks selected Nneka Ogwumike out of Stanford with the No. 1 overall pick. She would stay with the Sparks through the 2023 campaign, having a run that included winning Rookie of the Year, the MVP in 2016, along with numerous accolades from an incredible career. She also helped lead the Sparks to their latest WNBA title in 2016.
Following the '23 season, she ended up signing with the Seattle Storm, and continuing her terrific career. That career just earned another accolade, as she passed WNBA legend Candace Parker for ninth on the all-time scoring leaderboard.
The feat occurred during the Storm's 102-82 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. Ogwumike entered the game with 6,561 points in her career, and with 6:20 remaining the second quarter, she hit a 16-foot runner that accounted for her 13th points of the game, tying her with Parker.
Three minutes later, she laid one in that moved her to No. 9 on the all-time leaderboard.
Ogwumike finished that game with 23 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and a steal, and those 23 points led all scorers. She also recorded her 3,000th rebound in that game, so it was quite the day for Ogwumike.
Since then, she has added another 11 points to her career total against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, leaving her with 6,595 in her career. The next person in front of her is Storm legend Sue Bird, who finished her own career with 6,803 points. Given that it's still early in the season with 39 games remaining on the Storm's schedule, there is a pretty good chance she passes Bird this season.
If Ogwumike were to play in each of her team's remaining 39 games, she'd have to average just over five points per contest to eclipse Bird's total. It's a small sample size, given that Seattle has played just five games this season, but she is currently averaging 20.5 points per contest. For her career, she's averaged 16.6 each time out.
If she ends up matching her career average this season, she'd finish with 7,242 career points at the end of 2025, and that would move her all the way up to No. 6 all time, passing Cappie Pondexter (6,811) and Candice Dupree (6,895) in the process.
Not to get too far ahead of ourselves, because the season is just five games in, but if Ogwumike averages 16.6 points per game the rest of this season, matching her career totals, and also puts up 44 games at the same rate next year, she would be on pace to climb all the way up to No. 2 on the leaderboard, sitting behind just Diana Taurasi's 10,646.
One of the most impressive aspects of this run she's had in her career is that Ogwumike is up there with the best the WNBA has ever seen, yet she also has yet to surpass 400 games played. Most of the women surrounding her on the leaderboard have played closer to 500 games, and yet, Ogwumike is right there with them with her 397 games of action.