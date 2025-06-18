Press Release: Former Cardinal Bosgana, Jump to play in FIBA Women's EuroBasket 2025
STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford alumnae Elena Bosgana and Hannah Jump will be competing in the upcoming FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025, which will be held in Czechia, Germany, Italy and Greece from June 18-29. Bosgana will be representing Greece at the tournament for the third time, while Jump will suit up for Great Britain.
Greece is in Group A along with Turkey, France and Switzerland, while Great Britain is in Group D with Germany, Sweden and Spain. Greece opens with Switzerland on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. PT in Piraeus, with Great Britain’s first game will come against Spain in Hamburg, Germany on Thursday at 8:15 a.m. PT.
The top two finishers in each of the four groups will advance to the knockout stage. The quarterfinals are June 24 and 25, the semifinals June 27 and the final June 29, also in Piraeus, Greece.
This will be Bosgana’s fourth appearance for the senior team and third at EuroBasket. She appeared twice at the event in June 2023 and played in three games in June 2021, averaging 7.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.6 minutes. She also scored 8.6 points and grabbed 3.4 rebounds in five 2021 FIBA Women's EuroBasket Qualifiers.
Jump made her senior level debut in four 2025 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket Qualifiers over the past year. She averaged 9.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.2 minutes and shot 39.1 percent from deep (9-of-23). She was her team’s leading scorer with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting in a 75-58 win over Denmark on Feb. 9, a victory that guaranteed Great Britain’s place in EuroBasket.
FIBA Women's EuroBasket is the premier national team competition at the continental level for European nations. This year's event will mark the 40th edition, with the first tournament taking place in 1938. The top six teams will qualify for one of the qualifying tournaments for the 2026 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.