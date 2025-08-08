Luka Dončić Brings Vintage Luka Magic to EuroBasket With Sweet Circus Shot
A classic case.
Luka Dončić flashed some of his trademark skills during Slovenia's exhibition contest at EuroBasket on Friday, when the Lakers guard expertly executed one of his classic circus shots.
Dončić was driving toward the basket when he was fouled by Germany's Andreas Obst. As he continued to move forward, though, he bobbled the ball a bit, got a grip, then essentially lobbed it up for a lofty and-one off the glass.
Classic Luka, making lemonade out lemons.
Watch that vintage display of "Luka Magic" below:
Friday's game is building toward the official EuroBasket 2025 tournament, which kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 27. Dončić will be playing for the Slovenian team.
