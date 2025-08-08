SI

Luka Dončić Brings Vintage Luka Magic to EuroBasket With Sweet Circus Shot

A classic case.

Brigid Kennedy

Doncic will compete with Slovenia in EuroBasket 2025.
Doncic will compete with Slovenia in EuroBasket 2025. / EuroBasket / X / Screensho
In this story:

Luka Dončić flashed some of his trademark skills during Slovenia's exhibition contest at EuroBasket on Friday, when the Lakers guard expertly executed one of his classic circus shots.

Dončić was driving toward the basket when he was fouled by Germany's Andreas Obst. As he continued to move forward, though, he bobbled the ball a bit, got a grip, then essentially lobbed it up for a lofty and-one off the glass.

Classic Luka, making lemonade out lemons.

Watch that vintage display of "Luka Magic" below:

Friday's game is building toward the official EuroBasket 2025 tournament, which kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 27. Dončić will be playing for the Slovenian team.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NBA