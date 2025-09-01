Cameras Caught Nikola Jokic Singing Along to Pitbull During EuroBasket Game
Basketball superstar Nikola Jokic always seems to have the best time when he's off the court, not on it—he was in tears when his horse won a race in Serbia in July, for example.
And though he was technically playing basketball at the time, the Serbian sensation still really seemed to be enjoying himself on the bench during his country's 82-60 EuroBasket win over the Czech Republic on Monday, when cameras caught him singing along to Pitbull's "Don't Stop the Party."
Take a look at that funny moment below:
Jokic otherwise scored just six points in the day's lopsided win, but clearly that modest performance—which followed a monster 39-point tally on Saturday—was totally fine.
With the victory, Serbia stays undefeated at 4-0. Don't Stop the Party, indeed.